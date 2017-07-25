Chelsea transfer roundup: Blues to splurge on Llorente, Van Dijk, Candreva, Alex Sandro; Matic in talks with Juventus

All the transfer action surrounding Chelsea today.

Football Transfer Roundup 25 Jul 2017

Chelsea have identified their targets

Chelsea set to splurge on three or four new players

News coming in today from multiple sources claim that Chelsea are set to splurge on three or four more players. According to Sky Sports reports, the Blues are not yet done with their summer spending spree and could bring in more new faces. The reports state that the Stamford Bridge outlet are still interested in signing Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton and it is understood that the player wants to move away from the Saints this summer. However, Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in his services and Southampton are holding out for a large bid.

Furthermore, Sky states that Chelsea have been chasing Juventus full-back, Alex Sandro, as well. The Blues earlier submitted bids which were rejected by the Turin club and reports suggest that they are holding out for £60 million. Juventus have already sold Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and are offering Sandro a new contract, so the move is in doubt currently. Other options that Chelsea have in mind are ex-Blue Ryan Bertrand of Southampton and his team-mate Cedric Soares. Antonio Conte wants to bring in another full-back before the transfer window shuts to bolster his squad.

Meanwhile, Conte is also looking to add a backup striker and is targeting Swansea's Fernando Llorente. Llorente worked with Conte back at Juventus and is a striker the Chelsea manager knows well. Chelsea tried to sign Llorente in January but failed and it is believed that they have continued to hold an interest in signing him this summer.

Lastly, another player on Conte's wish list is Antonio Candreva of Inter Milan. The 30-year-old can play as a winger or wing-back and even in midfield and is another player the Blues boss tried to sign in January. It is believed that Inter want £20 million for Candreva, however, the player's agent says that there is an 80% chance that he will remain at Inter. Tottenham are also interested in securing Candreva's services so this could be a fight between the two London rivals.

Chelsea want to buy another four players this summer. Shortlist includes Alex Sandro, Fernando Llorente, Antonio Candreva & Virgil Van Dijk — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2017

Juventus to hold Matic talks

Matic is closing in on a move to Juventus

According to the Express and Sky Sports, Juventus are set to hold talks with Nemanja Matic with the view of signing the Serbian permanently. 28-year-old Matic has been deemed surplus to requirements by Antonio Conte and both Juventus and Manchester United have shown an interest in signing the player. However, Juventus are believed to be in the driving seat and are going to have talks with the Serbian soon.

Sky in Italy: Nemanja Matic is main midfield target for Juventus. New talks have been held about signing him from Chelsea — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2017

Blues interested in Arsenal's Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chamberlain wants out

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are set to step up their chase of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and are preparing a bid for the Englishman. Antonio Conte is a tad worried about his options on the wings after Eden Hazard's injury and is looking to bring in another winger in the meantime. Chamberlain fits the bill and the player has reportedly told Arsene Wenger that he will not sign a contract extension. However, the winger is also wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid looking to sign Nice wonder-kid

Sarr has a £36 million release clause

According to Sky reports, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling it out to sign Nice wonder-kid Malang Sarr. The 18-year-old centre-back has a £36 million (€40 million) release clause in his contract and Europe's top clubs are after him. However, it seems as though Chelsea will have to wait for another year to bring him to Stamford Bridge after their spending spree this summer.

