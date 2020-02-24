×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Chelsea v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 03:19 IST

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Stamford Bridge would be the venue of the only Champions League fixture involving two former champions, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich trading tackles for a place in the last eight.

The two sides are among the best on the continent and possess some of the most exciting players in the world, setting this up as one of the marquee fixtures of the round.

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

For how consistent both sides are in the Champions League, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been very infrequent opponents over the years.

Both sides have met on five occasions in the past, with the Bavarians having the slight advantage with two wins and two draws, while their solitary defeat came in a 4-2 loss in the quarterfinal of the Champions League way back in April 2005.

However, it is pertinent to note that both draws between the two sides came in continental finals and as such had to be settled on penalties, with Chelsea enjoying their finest hour in Bayern's backyard, while the Germans got their pound of flesh in the UEFA Super Cup a year later.

Chelsea form guide: WLDWDL

Bayern Munich form guide: WWDWWW

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Team News

Chelsea team news: Frank Lampard has a relatively fit squad to choose from, with the only new injury concern being that of midfielder N'Golo Kante (muscle).

Injury: N'Golo Kante

Advertisement

Bayern Munich team news: Bayern Munich have been boosted by the recent return to fitness of key players including Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman, while long-term absentee Niklas Sule (Cruciate Ligament) has been joined in the treatment room by Ivan Perisic (ankle) and Leon Goretzka (muscular problem)

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Willy Caballero; Marcos Alonso, Anthony Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Reece James; Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley; Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud, Willian

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphono Davies, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Alvaro Odriozola; Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso; Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Prediction

In light of their transfer ban and sale of Eden Hazard, many expected this to be a season of transition for Chelsea and while they might have flattered to deceive on occasion, the Londoners are currently fourth in the league and also in the running for FA Cup glory.

Frank Lampard deserves immense praise for making the most of his situation but having successfully navigated out of a tricky group containing Valencia, Ajax, and Lille, the one-time winner of this competition is very much now swimming among bigger fish.

Bayern Munich need no introduction in this competition, with their five triumphs bettered by only three sides in history and after what was a rocky start to their campaign, the Bavarians have steadied the ship and are on course for an incredible eighth consecutive league triumph.

There are a lot of subplots in this match, chief of which is that Champions League final from eight years ago and while Lampard might be the only link Chelsea has with that match (albeit as a manager), there are a number of survivors in the current Bayern squad including Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

The Blues have shown that they are unafraid of anyone and their performance in the victory over Tottenham ended a disappointing run but it might be too much to expect anything against a Bayern Munich side replete with experience in all departments.

Painfully few players in the current Chelsea squad know what it takes to perform at this level and this runs in contrast with the Bayern squad who are all serial winners and veterans of multiple pressure situations in knockout ties.

The industriousness and exuberance of the home side could come to the fore and make this an enthralling contest but ultimately, the class and experience of Bayern Munich would see them come out tops.

Verdict: Chelsea 1-3 Bayern Munich


Published 24 Feb 2020, 03:19 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Philippe Coutinho
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
26 Feb NAP BAR 01:30 AM Napoli vs Barcelona
26 Feb CHE BAY 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Bayern München
27 Feb REA MAN 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Manchester City
27 Feb OLY JUV 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us