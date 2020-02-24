Chelsea v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Stamford Bridge would be the venue of the only Champions League fixture involving two former champions, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich trading tackles for a place in the last eight.

The two sides are among the best on the continent and possess some of the most exciting players in the world, setting this up as one of the marquee fixtures of the round.

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

For how consistent both sides are in the Champions League, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been very infrequent opponents over the years.

Both sides have met on five occasions in the past, with the Bavarians having the slight advantage with two wins and two draws, while their solitary defeat came in a 4-2 loss in the quarterfinal of the Champions League way back in April 2005.

However, it is pertinent to note that both draws between the two sides came in continental finals and as such had to be settled on penalties, with Chelsea enjoying their finest hour in Bayern's backyard, while the Germans got their pound of flesh in the UEFA Super Cup a year later.

Chelsea form guide: WLDWDL

Bayern Munich form guide: WWDWWW

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Team News

Chelsea team news: Frank Lampard has a relatively fit squad to choose from, with the only new injury concern being that of midfielder N'Golo Kante (muscle).

Injury: N'Golo Kante

Bayern Munich team news: Bayern Munich have been boosted by the recent return to fitness of key players including Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman, while long-term absentee Niklas Sule (Cruciate Ligament) has been joined in the treatment room by Ivan Perisic (ankle) and Leon Goretzka (muscular problem)

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Willy Caballero; Marcos Alonso, Anthony Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Reece James; Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley; Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud, Willian

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphono Davies, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Alvaro Odriozola; Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso; Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Chelsea v Bayern Munich Prediction

In light of their transfer ban and sale of Eden Hazard, many expected this to be a season of transition for Chelsea and while they might have flattered to deceive on occasion, the Londoners are currently fourth in the league and also in the running for FA Cup glory.

Frank Lampard deserves immense praise for making the most of his situation but having successfully navigated out of a tricky group containing Valencia, Ajax, and Lille, the one-time winner of this competition is very much now swimming among bigger fish.

Bayern Munich need no introduction in this competition, with their five triumphs bettered by only three sides in history and after what was a rocky start to their campaign, the Bavarians have steadied the ship and are on course for an incredible eighth consecutive league triumph.

There are a lot of subplots in this match, chief of which is that Champions League final from eight years ago and while Lampard might be the only link Chelsea has with that match (albeit as a manager), there are a number of survivors in the current Bayern squad including Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

The Blues have shown that they are unafraid of anyone and their performance in the victory over Tottenham ended a disappointing run but it might be too much to expect anything against a Bayern Munich side replete with experience in all departments.

Painfully few players in the current Chelsea squad know what it takes to perform at this level and this runs in contrast with the Bayern squad who are all serial winners and veterans of multiple pressure situations in knockout ties.

The industriousness and exuberance of the home side could come to the fore and make this an enthralling contest but ultimately, the class and experience of Bayern Munich would see them come out tops.

Verdict: Chelsea 1-3 Bayern Munich