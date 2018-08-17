Chelsea vs Arsenal: Can Sarri's Chelsea make a statement against arch-rivals?

Deepraj Mukherjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 815 // 17 Aug 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a game that will see Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery come up against each other for the first time in a London derby. And it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash ahead with two new London managers and their footballing philosophy.

Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery have both tasted the flavor of the English Premier League last week with Huddersfield and the defending champions Manchester City respectively last week with contrasting results.

With a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Maurizio Sarri and his boys played some positive football making a nice impact in their game. Unai Emery started with a defeat as the Gunners got beaten 2-0 by the defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates

Although it’s too early to judge both these new managers, however, Saturday’s London derby will unfold quite a few new dimensions of both the manager's approach for the rest.

Maurizio Sarri started the season with his preferred 4-3-3 formation with Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso back at fullback duties. Jorginho, the club's latest £57m summer acquisition anchored the midfield which helped N’Golo Kante to make more forward runs and find himself in more advanced areas resulting in the opener with which Chelsea opened their account for the season.

It is more likely that Chelsea have the slightest of advantage over the Gunners in this high voltage clash. Although Emery and his men will be looking to get something from the game after last week's disappointment.

Key Factors

Maurizio Sarri is very different from his predecessor Antonio Conte, who last season went quite defensive in his strategies and tactics. With Sarri and his attacking brand of football, it is more about moving the ball up the pitch quickly to keep the pressure on the opponent.

Chelsea under Sarri is looking to show great composure and tenacity in midfield which will help the forwards to play with complete freedom upfront and express themselves once the ball gets into the attacking third.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in the heart of midfield and their respective abilities, it will be easier for the creative players like Barkley or Fabregas to provide some incisive balls for someone like Hazard or Willian.

Considerable strength and ability in midfield, which Arsenal potentially lack can be the deciding factor regarding who gets the three points at Stamford Bridge. And with Eden Hazard and Willian the two probable players to operate on the wings, they can be a tremendous threat to the injury-hit Arsenal defence who are without key players like Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny and the young and versatile Maitland-Niles.

Chelsea players celebrate their second goal against Huddersfield

The pace of Hazard and Willian will definitely test Emery's backline and certainly ask a few questions to Petr Cech, the veteran goalkeeper who is likely to be between the sticks.

With David Luiz partnering Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the Chelsea defence, Arsenal will be looking to target that area and run in between them and create scoring opportunities by exploiting Aubameyang's pace.

Eden Hazard, will be looking to add to his tally and continue his fine form. The Belgian assisted Chelsea's third goal last weekend after coming on as a substitute which Pedro converted delightfully.

Eden Hazard in action against Huddersfield

Key Players(Chelsea): Eden Hazard, Jorginho, N’golo Kante