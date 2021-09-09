Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea are set to square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

With the Premier League returning after three weeks of breathtaking action, both Chelsea and Villa have laid out their formative statements in this brief period so far.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues have not dwindled since a triumphant season last time out, having secured two wins and a draw from their opening three outings.

A hard-fought 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield with 10 men for more than half the game proved testament to the lionhearted spirit within the Chelsea camp.

It's a statement for the rest of the top flight in England: Chelsea are going to be a very difficult team to break down. With Romelu Lukaku now leading the line and a few players returning from injuries, the Blues will fancy their chances in front of a full Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith's troops have claimed four points. After a shock defeat against newly-promoted Watford on the opening day, they have steadied the ship with a win against Newcastle United and an engaging draw with Brentford.

One would argue that after a massive squad overhaul over the past couple of months, this is the first litmus test for Aston Villa to put their conceivable potential to action.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa head-to-head

Since their first-ever fixture in 1907, the pair have played a total of 157 matches against each other. The Blues have triumphed 64 times and lost on 58 occasions.

Aston Villa's memorable season last year was characterized by impressive wins against strong opposition, and the 2-1 victory over the Blues was nothing short of a glossy highlight reel.

It'll be revenge on Chelsea's mind, and with fans back, the going is set to get tougher for the Villans in West London.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): D-W-W

Aston Villa form guide (Premier League): D-W-L

Chelsea vs Aston Villa team news

Romelu Lukaku has a minor thing issue heading into this game

Chelsea

Blues superstar N'Golo Kante has returned to training, although it remains to be seen if he'll be drafted into the first XI. Lukaku, after receiving a suspension for Belgium's game against Belarus, revealed that he would only return to London after inspecting a minor thigh strain. He said:

"I’ll have a scan of my thigh first. I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea."

Romelu Lukaku will undergo a scan on a thigh injury before returning to Chelsea this week. The 28-year-old has made two appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side since returning to Stamford Bridge in a £97.5 million deal from Inter last month. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 6, 2021

Their latest recruit Saul Niguez is expected to make the team sheet. Meanwhile, following his controversial red card against Liverpool, Reece James is ineligible to feature.

Injured: None

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku

Unavailable/suspended: Reece James

Emiliano Martinez is under quarantine, and hence will not play against Chelsea

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia were amongst the four Brazilian players accused of not following the COVID-19 protocol, and thus will quarantine.

Aston Villa are also without Ezri Konsa and Trezeguet due to injuries, while summer signing Leon Bailey remains doubtful. Teenager Aaron Ramsey is in isolation after encountering the virus.

Injured: Ezri Konsa, Leon Bailey, Trezeguet

Doubtful: Bertrand Traore

Unavailable/suspended: Aaron Ramsey, Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia

Chelsea vs Aston Villa probable XI

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Romelu Lukaku

Aston Villa (4-1-4-1): Jed Steer; Matty Cash, Kortney Hause, Axel Tuanzebe, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz; Bertrand Traore, John McGinn, Ashley Young, Anwar El Ghazi; Danny Ings

Chelsea vs Aston Villa match prediction

Chelsea should control the tempo of the game, make a lot of blocks in defense against a potent Villa attack and finally come up trumps on their return after the international break.

All seven of Chelsea's goals this season have been netted by different scorers, which only underpins the quality and versatility inherent in this team.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

