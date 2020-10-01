Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in English Premier League action.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion last Saturday in their most recent Premier League game. A Callum Robinson brace and a goal from Kyle Bartley was cancelled out by strikes from England internationals Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Everton last Saturday at Selhurst Park Stadium. Goals from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brazil international Richarlison were enough to secure three points for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Cheikhou Kouyate scored the consolation goal for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 14 previous head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games and lost four.

Their most recent match was in July, and ended in a 3-2 win for Chelsea. Goals from France international Olivier Giroud, winger Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham secured the victory for their side. Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha and striker Christian Benteke scored the goals for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Team News

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Injured: Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have a few injury concerns. Centre-backs Scott Dann and James Tomkins are both out, alongside new signing Nathan Ferguson, left-back Patrick van Aanholt and striker Connor Wickham. Jeffrey Schlupp remains a doubt, while Michy Batshuayi will be unable to face his parent club.

Injured: Scott Dann, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson, Patrick van Aanholt, Connor Wickham

Doubtful: Jeffrey Schlupp

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Sakho, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, James McArthur, Eberichi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Chelsea have been extremely busy in the transfer market, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy their most recent acquisition. However, they are yet to impress this season under Frank Lampard, and there will be scrutiny on him if results are not satisfactory.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have begun well. Eberichi Eze could prove to be a shrewd signing, while it looks likely that Wilfried Zaha is going to stay for another season. Roy Hodgson's men will have to be at their very best to get a result here, though.

Chelsea have an extremely talented squad, and should beat Crystal Palace in this game, but it remains to be seen whether Lampard is the right man for the job.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

