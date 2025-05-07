Chelsea vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025 

Chelsea and Djurgarden will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal tie on Thursday (May 8th). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts hold a three-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 4-1 away win in the first leg in Stockholm last week. Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke scored first-half goals to give the Blues a 2-0 lead at the break. Nicholas Jackson added a second-half brace while Isak Mulugeta scored a late consolation strike to give the Swedes a glimmer of hope.

Chelsea followed up their continental victory with a 3-1 home win over newly-crowned champions Liverpool in the Premier League. They duly welcomed the Merseysiders with a guard of honour but were far from in awe of their visitors as Enzo Fernandez gave them an early lead from close range in the third minute. Jarrell Quansah scored an unfortunate own goal after a defensive mix-up shortly before the hour-mark. Virgil van Dijk made amends for his earlier error with a towering header to halve the deficit with five minutes to go. Cole Palmer guaranteed the victory when he converted from 12 yards with virtually the last kick of the game.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, had to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to AIK in the Allsvenskan. They went ahead through Marcus Danielson's 26th-minute penalty while Anton Saletros drew the game level in the 83rd minute shortly after their hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Chelsea vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first-leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea have won all three home games against Swedish opposition, scoring eight and keeping a clean sheet in all three.

Djurgarden are aiming to enter the record books as the first Swedish side in history to win 11 games in a single European season.

Chelsea have progressed from the first leg in all 16 previous ties in UEFA competition where they won the first leg away from home.

Six of Chelsea's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Chelsea vs Djurgarden Prediction

Chelsea are hitting a purple patch at the right time, with their weekend victory putting them in fine stead to secure UEFA Champions League football next term. Enzo Maresca is likely to prioritize his side's push for a top five finish in the EPL, having all but wrapped up this tie. The Londoners are the favorites in this game but will be wary of complacency, having suffered a shock defeat in front of their fans against Legia in the last round (on the back of an equally impressive first-leg away win).

Djurgarden, for their part, have already made history by getting this far. The Iron Stoves have nothing left to lose which makes them a wildcard opponent.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Djurgarden

Chelsea vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score over 1.5 goals

