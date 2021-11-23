Chelsea vs Juventus: 5 players to watch | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea go head-to-head with Juventus in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday. The Premier League side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 loss at the Allianz Stadium in September. They will also be hoping to bring an end to Juventus' 100% record in the competition.

Both teams head into the clash having recorded resounding wins in their league fixtures over the weekend. Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-0 to retain top spot in the Premier League. Juventus also recorded an away win, beating Lazio 2-0.

The game should make for an interesting watch as the two sides have a good balance of youth and veteran players. There's always an element of surprise to the home team. As many as 15 players have found the back of the net in the Premier League and five in the Champions League.

This game will probably determine which team ends up as the Group H winner. So we expect a strong starting XI to be fielded by either side. On that note, here we take a look at the five players to watch out for in Tuesday's high-profile clash at Stamford Bridge.

#5 Antonio Rüdiger | Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is a regular starter for Chelsea

Chelsea have enjoyed a great start to the 2021-22 campaign and they have been especially good defensively. They have the best defensive record across Europe's top five leagues. One of their most consistent players this season has been defender Antonio Rudiger.

Alongside Edouard Mendy, he is the only other Chelsea player to have missed just one game this season. He is one of the best players in the squad at the moment.

He is a leader at the back and one of the most vocal players for Chelsea. He also ranks first among Chelsea defenders for tackles, averaging 1.8 tackles per 90 in the Champions League. He also adds a great aerial presence in set-piece situations and could be an asset in the final third.

#4 Federico Chiesa | Juventus

Federico Chiesa has proven his abilities as a top-class winger

Federico Chiesa has proved to be a great signing for Juventus and he has let his performances speak for himself. His second-half strike was the difference when the two sides locked horns in September. He will be hoping to do the same here.

He has been a menace to opposing defenders and has tormented his opponents with his quick turn of pace and quick feet. He has drawn more fouls than any other Juventus player and has also completed 3.3 dribbles per 90.

His eye for goal makes him a constant threat that Chelsea will have to keep an eye on.

