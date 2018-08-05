Chelsea vs Manchester City: Hits & Flops from the Community Shield

Manchester City are off to a winning start

Manchester City once again proved that they are the team to beat as they eased past Chelsea to win the FA Community Shield. The Cityzens won 2-0 with Sergio Aguero scoring both the goals for the defending Premier League champions.

Chelsea were a lot better than they were last season but just not good enough to stop Manchester City. Sarri can be proud of his team for trying hard but the end product was poor and there were a lot of misplaced passes as well.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 3 best and the 3 worst players of the game:

Hit #3: Sergio Aguero

Aguero scored twice to give City the win

Easily the man of the match today. The Argentine scored his 200th and 201st goal for Manchester City today and they were enough to see his side ease past Chelsea.

The forward gave the Chelsea defenders a tough time and there was nothing David Luiz and Antonio Rüdiger could do to stop him. He was running rings around them and managed to score both goals with ease.

He nutmegged Rudiger for his first goal and then got past Luiz like he was a dummy in training before unleashing a shot at the near post for the second.

He also got past the Brazilian on multiple occasions and showed Guardiola who he should be starting ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Flop #3: David Luiz

David Luiz had a day to forget at Wembley

Once again, David Luiz has proved that he just cannot play in a two-man defence. The Brazilian is out of position more often than not and leaves the opponent strikers unmarked all the time.

He is confident on the ball and not afraid of making those crunching tackles. However, if he was better in his positioning, he wouldn't have to go for most of those tackles.

Maurizio Sarri sees potential in him and that's very much the reason why he started ahead of Andreas Christensen. But the manager needs to take a big decision now and start the Danish defender when the season begins.

