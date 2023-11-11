Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The Premier League features a massive clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Blues stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-1 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but are yet to hit their peak this season. The away side eased past Young Boys by a 3-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight historical edge over Manchester City and have won 71 out of the 175 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 65 victories.

Chelsea have lost each of their last four matches against Manchester City in the Premier League by narrow 1-0 margins, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in May 2021.

Manchester City have won each of their last three matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 22 such games preceding this run.

Manchester City have won their last six matches against Chelsea in all competitions and have scored 10 goals in these matches without conceding a single goal.

Manchester City's 6-1 victory against Bournemouth last week represented the 12th time they have scored at least six goals under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month and will be intent on consolidating their place at the top of the Premier League table. The likes of Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden have stepped up for the Cityzens and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Chelsea have improved under Mauricio Pochettino but will be up against a formidable test on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Phil Foden to score - Yes