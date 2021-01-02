Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The Cityzens last played on Boxing Day, when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

In midweek, Manchester City were scheduled to face Everton, but that game had to be postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

City had to shut their training ground for a couple of days to ensure that the spread was limited.

Pep Guardiola's side go to Stamford Bridge with Frank Lampard under some pressure. The Blues have picked up just four points in their last five games.

Last time out, an Anwar El Ghazi equalizer gave Aston Villa a point against Chelsea, after Olivier Giroud had opened the scoring.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won 68 games against Manchester City, while losing 58 times to the Cityzens. In total, 39 of the previous 165 clashes between these two teams have ended in draws.

Chelsea form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Chelsea vs Manchester City Team News

Chelsea

Reece James has been ruled out of this game with a hamstring injury. Hakim Ziyech could be back in the squad, but will not start in this game. Olivier Giroud is likely to continue up-front after an excellent performance against Aston Villa in the last game.

#ICYMI Team news updates for City as Lampard confirms defender set to miss out 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2021

Injured: Reece James

Doubtful: Hakim Ziyech

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Manchester City already confirmed last week that Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus had contracted COVID-19. They are still ruled out. City have not confirmed the identities of the other players who have tested positive. Ederson seemed to confirm on his social media channels that he was self-isolating.

Injured: Eric Garcia

Unavailable: Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson

Chelsea vs Manchester City Probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpillicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

Manchester City predicted XI* (4-2-3-1): Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

*Manchester City Predicted XI has been chosen without knowledge of the confidential details related to players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction

With the uncertainty that has prevailed around Manchester City in the build-up to this game, we are predicting a Chelsea win on Sunday to arrest their recent slide.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City