Chelsea vs Manchester United: A combined XI of players available for the game | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for a massive game in the context of the top four race. United had a good winter transfer window as they completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes to add creativity to their midfield. The visitors will be looking to continue their good form against the hosts and get their third victory over Frank Lampard's side this season. This is a good opportunity for the visitors to cut down the gap of 6 points between these sides.

For Chelsea, this is the first of many important fixtures in the coming weeks. Lampard's side have not cemented their place in the top four due to their inconsistent form. They have been poor at home this season and lost to United at home earlier in the season in the League Cup. The hosts will be looking to make a statement in this game as they look to get back their form ahead of the business end of the season.

Both these teams are English football's giants. The Blues and Red Devils both are far from their past glory now, however, this should still be a superbly contested game with both teams desperate to take all 3 points. That being said, let's look at a combined XI of the two sides with players available for the game.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea may not be performing at the extraordinary levels from a couple of seasons ago which made him one of the best goalkeepers in the world, however, he has been a reliable performer for the Red Devils.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga overtook de Gea in the Spanish national team set-up earlier, however, Arrizabalaga's struggles this season combined with de Gea's reliable performances, the United number one takes the spot in this team.

De Gea has conceded 5 fewer goals than Arrizabalaga despite being ever-present in the United team. The Spaniard is not at his best anymore, however, it is clear that he has been the better player this season.

Fullbacks: Reece James and César Azpilicueta

Chelsea's defense has been inconsistent this season and often criticized for conceding silly goals, however, both the Blues full-backs feature in this combined side because of the balance they offer to this team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been highly consistent and reliable for United this season, but, his lack of contribution in attack stops him from featuring in this team. On the other hand, Reece James has been slowly integrated into the playing 11 by Frank Lampard. The young full-back has not played as many minutes as Wan-Bissaka, however, James has shown that he is very competent in both defending and attacking. His deliveries into the box have given the Blues another weapon in attack.

On the left, César Azpilicueta gets into the team ahead of both Luke Shaw. The Spaniard is not only an exceptional defender but, also provides leadership qualities to the team. He has been one of the most consistent and reliable performers in the Premier League for years, and, has continued to perform well this season as well.

