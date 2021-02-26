Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea entertain second-placed Manchester United in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Every game holds immeasurable prominence as the battle for the top four intensifies. This could be the most important fixture for Chelsea in the near future.

The Blues go into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. That result was preceded by a promising run of four wins and a draw in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel has instilled a breath of fresh air at Stamford Bridge alongside his high-intensity football.

As for Manchester United, a plain sail against Real Sociedad over two legs of the Europa League round of 32 saw them progress to the next round.

Three disappointing draws in their last five league outings have created a large gap between themselves and the noisy neighbors Manchester City.

The Red Devils have only lost once since 6 January. They'll fancy their chances against Chelsea to close a 10-point gap with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Also read: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Manchester United head-to-head

Manchester United hold the advantage over Chelsea, with 82 wins to their credit as opposed to the Blues' 55 victories.

It's been honours even on 52 occasions, although Chelsea have lost their last three home fixtures against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men across all competitions.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): D-W-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide (Premier League): W-D-D-W-D

Chelsea vs Manchester United team news

Thiago Silva is sidelined for Chelsea

Chelsea

Chelsea have posed a stellar record defensively under Tuchel. However, Chelsea have looked susceptible to facing more shots on average without Thiago Silva than with him at the heart of the back line.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender is ruled out due to a muscle injury. The rest of the Chelsea squad is available.

Advertisement

Tuchel on injuries: "No more injury concerns and no Thiago Silva cannot play on Sunday." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 26, 2021

Injuries: Thiago Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Paul Pogba and Juan Mata are two notable absentees for Manchester United

Manchester United

Manchester United have far more injury concerns than Chelsea. Paul Pogba is sidelined alongside fellow midfielder Juan Mata.

Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are doubtful for the clash, as is Edinson Cavani.

Solskjaer remarked:

"Juan will unfortunately be out for a couple of weeks. We hope that they [Scott, Donny and Edinson] can be available for the weekend but I'm not sure. Paul is still out for a few weeks, unfortunately.”

Chelsea vs Manchester United probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James; Anthony Martial

Chelsea vs Manchester United match prediction

Advertisement

The match could be defined by how much space the free-role players, such as Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes, exploit. The team that closes channels down and defends better just outside their box should gain all three points.

Chelsea have been buzzing with confidence, but may not always possess the killer instinct in the final third.

We expect Manchester United to come away with all three points despite not necessarily maintaining control of the game.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United

Also read: Manchester City vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21