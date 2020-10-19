Chelsea vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea are set to welcome Sevilla to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League fixture.
Chelsea come into this game on the back of a pulsating 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.
A brace from Germany international Timo Werner and a goal from midfielder Kai Havertz for Chelsea was cancelled out by goals from England international Danny Ings, striker Che Adamas and Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.
Sevilla, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Granada on Saturday in La Liga. A late second-half goal from midfielder Yangel Herrera was enough to secure three points for Granada. Sevilla had midfielder Joan Jordan sent off late in the first half.
Chelsea vs Sevilla Head-to-Head
Chelsea and Sevilla have never faced each other in a competitive fixture.
Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-W-D
Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L
Chelsea vs Sevilla Team News
Chelsea have a few injury concerns to deal with. New signing, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and young Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour are both out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva.
Injured: Edouard Mendy, Billy Gilmour
Doubtful: Thiago Silva
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of talented young centre-back Jules Kounde, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Other than that, there are no known issues and Lopetegui is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Jules Kounde
Chelsea vs Sevilla Predicted XI
Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Willy Cabellero, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Mason Mount
Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Munir El Haddadi
Chelsea vs Sevilla Prediction
Chelsea were extremely busy in the recently-concluded transfer window, but have not enjoyed the best of starts to their season. Manager Frank Lampard is under pressure to deliver, and will hope to begin the Champions League campaign in a positive manner.
Sevilla, on the other hand, have impressed under manager Julen Lopetegui. The likes of Diego Carlos, Joan Jordan and Fernando have looked good, and the return of Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.
A close match is expected, and a draw seems like a likely result.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 SevillaPublished 19 Oct 2020, 10:56 IST