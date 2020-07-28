Chelsea star Willian has garnered interest from no fewer than five clubs across the footballing landscape, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The player's main representative confirmed that Willian is set to decide his immediate future after Chelsea's FA Cup final against Arsenal. Two of the clubs interested in him happen to be EPL sides.

Joorabchian also added that Willian could have switched to the MLS earlier at the start of this month, but instead chose to finish the ongoing crucial season at Chelsea under Frank Lampard.

After seven glorious years that have seen him lift five major trophies, Willian could finally be leaving Chelsea as he enters the final few days of his contract.

Earlier, the winger wanted a three-year extension, but Chelsea's policy with regard to contracts for players above the age of 30 meant that talks between himself and the club stalled.

"We had big offers" - Chelsea star Willian's agent

Willian has been in sublime form for Chelsea since the EPL restart

The veteran has been in sublime form for Chelsea since the restart, helping the club secure a place in the top four alongside Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud at the top end of the pitch.

All in all, Willian has mustered 339 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 63 goals and adding a further 62 assists to his credit. He has been a loyal servant of the club in the past seven years, but with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the Brazilian may not feature as much as he has until now if he decides to stay.

Clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with the forward, but a report from Sky Sports suggested that Chelsea are preparing a new deal for Willian. Even then, the lack of communication from his as well as Lampard's end indicates he could depart.

There is no shortage of suitors for a player who still seems to have a lot left in his tank even at the age of 31. His agent Joorabchian mentioned that two EPL clubs have knocked on the door, stating:

“I don’t think he’s done a U-turn or any kind of turn. He’s always been very much the same mode. We had big offers – one from MLS which required him to move on July 1 – but he’s always wanted to finish the season at Chelsea and the day after the season has finished he would decide."

Chelsea secured a spot in the top four of the EPL table

The Chelsea star's agent added:

“He has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs on the table, an offer from an MLS club, and two other offers from Europe. He is going to make his decision after the last game of the season.”

Willian could come in handy for any side he opts to join, owing to his vast experience at the top level and knack of winning trophies.

However, he will surely be focused on Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Arsenal, which is slated to take place on August 1.

