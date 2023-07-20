Chelsea youngsters who could impress Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season

As a new era begins for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, the upcoming pre-season tour to the United States holds significant importance for several players in the squad.

With a revamped roster and a fresh start, these individuals will be looking to impress their new coach and secure their place on the team for the upcoming season.

Let's take a closer look at seven Chelsea players who will be out to prove a point during the pre-season preparations.

Armando Broja - A striker who needs to prove himself

Armando Broja

Chelsea endured one of their worst Premier League seasons in 2022-23 as they set an unwanted record of just 29 goals scored in their first 30 Premier League games. This was their worst goalless run in 30 years.

Armando Broja, who missed half of last season due to injury, will be determined to prove his worth and compete for a leading role in Pochettino's squad.

Broja's physicality and goalscoring abilities make him an intriguing prospect. Pre-season will be an important period for him to showcase his skills and prove that he can be a reliable option in the attacking department.

Carney Chukwuemeka - A young talent with potential

Carney Chukwuemeka

Another player aiming to make an impact during preseason is Carney Chukwuemeka. The 19-year-old midfielder arrived at Chelsea last summer with high expectations, but had limited playing time last season.

However, with key departures in midfield and forward positions, Chukwuemeka has an opportunity to claim a spot in the team. Despite the club considering a potential loan deal, the youngster can use the pre-season period to demonstrate his abilities and convince Pochettino of his value to the squad.

Marc Cucurella - A Chance to Shine

Marc Cucurella

One player who will be eager to make an impact is defender Marc Cucurella. Despite a challenging 2022-23 season, Cucurella has an opportunity to prove himself to Chelsea fans and Pochettino on their preseason tour. The 24-year-old possesses versatility, being able to play on the left of a back three.

However, with the emergence of Lewis Hall and the return of Ben Chilwell, Cucurella faces stiff competition in his preferred position. Pochettino's preference for a back four further complicates the situation. Cucurella will need to showcase his skills and adaptability to catch the eye of his new coach.

Andrey Santos - Seizing the Moment

Andrey Santos

With uncertainty surrounding the midfield option at Chelsea, Andrey Santos could seize the opportunity to impress Pochettino. The Brazilian international is returning from an injury sustained during the under-20 World Cup and has a head start in terms of fitness over some of his teammates.

Following the departure of Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Santos will be eager to showcase his skills and prove that he deserves a place in Pochettino's plans.

Cesare Casadei - The Exciting Italian Talent

Cesare Casadei

Cesare Casadei, the 20-year-old Italian midfielder, caught the eye with his impressive performances in the U20 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot and Ball awards. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading, gaining valuable experience.

As one of the most exciting Italian talents of his generation, Casadei has the potential to make an impact at Chelsea. While another loan may make sense for his development, fans would love to see him in action during pre-season.

Harvey Vale and Omari Hutchinson - Youngsters with Promise

Omari Hutchinson

While Harvey Vale and Omari Hutchinson are standout players in Chelsea's academy, they may have a chance to rub shoulders with the first team during the early stages of pre-season. With certain players returning late from international duty and the departure of Christian Pulisic, there may be exciting openings on the wings.

This presents a fantastic opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills to Pochettino and leave a lasting impression. It could also provide them with a confidence boost before potentially embarking on loan spells to gain valuable first-team experience.

As Chelsea begin their pre-season tour in the United States, numerous players will be looking to make a statement and secure their place in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei, Armando Broja, Harvey Vale, and Omari Hutchinson are among those who should be aiming to impress during the 2023-24 season preparations.

Each player has unique qualities and aspirations, and it will be fascinating to see how they perform and whether they can convince Pochettino of their value to the team.