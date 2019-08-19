Christmas came early for Manchester United fans with Wan-Bissaka's arrival

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 199 // 19 Aug 2019, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United fans had been calling for major changes and the club responded well by acquiring the service of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

The English fullback was simply phenomenal last term for The Eagles and with Manchester United constantly struggling at the right-back position in the season gone by, Wan-Bissaka's arrival makes a lot of sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One major issue for Manchester United supporters has been the lack of natural fullbacks but with Aaron Wan Bissaka's signing, the club has made a solid statement. The former Crystal Palace man topped the interceptions chart with 84 to his name whereas no Manchester United defender was to be found in the top 10 with Ashley young being the highest-ranked Red Devil, hovering at a lowly 18th position having made 55 interceptions.

Wan-Bissaka's exploits at the right were appreciated by the critics as the young English right-back constantly impressed in the Crystal Palace shirt. He topped the chart for most successful tackles made by a defender with 129, whereas no Manchester United defender was to be found in the top 20 charts for 2018/19 Premier League season.

Long drought

Rafael (foreground) plies his trade at Lyon now.

Manchester United haven't had a world-class right-back ever since the Brazillian Rafael left and it's no secret that club failed to recruit well at the position ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Matteo Darmian did light up the Theater of Dreams upon his arrival but soon dropped down the pecking order after a string of disappointing performances.

Men like Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young, who're not natural full-backs, had to adapt in order to fill the boots at the back but the truth is that The Red Devils desperately missed a world-class right-back.

Wan-Bissaka's arrival came as a pleasant news for the ardent followers of the club and it won't be wrong to say that English right-back possesses every weapon in his arsenal to become the best in the league.

His debut against Chelsea proved what Manchester United in the Premier League, in a match united won 4-0, had been missing in recent years. The Blues were given no liberty on the right side as Wan-Bissaka stood his ground to deny Chelsea attacks on numerous occasions.

Advertisement

Aaron Wan-Bissaka numbers from the match:

100% aerial duels won

86% pass accuracy

Six tackles won

Three interceptions

Two out of four take-ons completed

Zero fouls committed

Zero goals conceded

Just the start

Fans of the club were all praises for Wan-Bissaka as the English right-back made an impressive debut at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would've been greatly satisfied with Wan-Bissaka's showing against Chelsea and will hope that the former Crystal Palace man continues his good run as Manchester United look to conquer the rejuvenated Wolverhampton Wanders away.

Solskjaer will be content with Wan-Bissaka's outing against Chelsea.