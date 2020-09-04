Club Tijuana vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Club Tijuana are set host Monterrey at the Estadio Caliente tomorrow in a Liga MX fixture.

Club Tijuana come into this game on the back of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Pumas UNAM on Sunday at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Goals from Carlos Gonzalez Espinoza, Alejandro Mayorga and Bryan Mendoza sealed the deal for Andres Lillini's men.

Monterrey, on the other hand, beat Juarez 2-1 on Monday at the Estadio BBVA, courtesy of a brace from Ake Arnaud Loba. Dario Lezcano scored the consolation goal for Juarez.

🇨🇮🇲🇽 Aké Loba (22, FW) scored both goals today for Monterrey as Los Rayados beat Juarez 2-1.



The Ivorian now has 3 goals in 9 games for the Mexican Club, of which only 2 were starts.



This young striker will become one of the best in Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/0wIcCRndYK — African Insider 🏴󠁥󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@African_Insider) August 31, 2020

Club Tijuana vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

In 23 encounters between the two sides, Monterrey hold a slight advantage. They have won nine games, lost six and drawn eight.

Their most recent match ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Monterrey. A Rogelio Funes Mori brace and goals from Nicolas Sanchez and Rodolfo Pizarro secured the win for their side. Jordan Silva was sent off for Club Tijuana in the first half.

Club Tijuana form guide in Liga MX: D-L-L-W-L

Monterrey form guide in Liga MX: D-D-D-W-W

Club Tijuana vs Monterrey Team News

Club Tijuana have no known injury concerns, and manager Pablo Guede is expected to have a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Monterrey manager Antonio Mohamed will be unable to call upon the services of forward Shayr Mohamed, who is serving a suspension after being sent off in the game against Club America. Other than that, there are no known injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Shayr Mohamed

Club Tijuana vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Club Tijuana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jonathan Orozco, Victor Guzman, Miguel Barbieri, Jorge Aguilar, Christian Rivera, Mauro Lainez, Aldo Cruz, Marcel Ruiz, Clifford Aboagye, Brayan Angulo, Fabian Castillo

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez, Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Nicolas Sanchez, Sebastian Vegas, Carlos Rodriguez, Celso Ortiz, Jesus Gallardo, Dorlan Pabon, Rogelio Funes Mori, Ake Loba

#LigaMX🇲🇽



🔎 Rogelio Funes Mori es el jugador con más ocasiones claras falladas (6) en el #Guard1anes2020.



Sus números en el torneo:



• PJ: 7

• Goles: 2

• Asistencias: 2

• Puntería: 45%

• Efectividad de gol: 10%

• Nota: 7.27



¿Cómo calificás su torneo hasta ahora? pic.twitter.com/4wSp3Ynb4A — SofaScore Latin America (@SofaScoreLA) September 1, 2020

Club Tijuana vs Monterrey Prediction

Five points and eight places separate Monterrey and Club Tijuana in the Liga MX Apertura table.

Club Tijuana are not in good form coming into this game, having won only one of their last five league fixtures. A lot will depend on Ecuador international Brayan Angulo as well as midfielders Marcel Ruiz and Mauro Lainez.

Monterrey, on the other hand, can count on the services of former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Netherlands international Vincent Janssen. However, Argentina international Rogelio Funes Mori looks set to lead the line, and has been a prolific goalscorer for Monterrey since joining the club.

Prediction: Club Tijuana 1-2 Monterrey

