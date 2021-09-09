Ranking the top 5 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals against

Cristiano Ronaldo stands atop almost every record that could be held by a football player. The Portuguese captain has never been off the pinnacle of his career as he continues to better himself with each season.

The former Real Madrid superstar spent just 9 seasons in La Liga and that was enough for him to rewrite the history books at Santiago Bernabeu. He has now returned to Manchester United, the club that announced the legend called Cristiano Ronaldo to the game, much to the joy of each of his fans.

• All time top scorer in football history.

• All time Real Madrid top scorer.

• All time Champions League top scorer.

• All time European international top scorer.

• All time international football top scorer.



It is said that change is the only constant and Cristiano Ronaldo, too, has adapted to the same principle. Over the course of years, the Manchester United number 7 has changed the way he plays in different leagues, at different phases of his life.

Despite constant changes, two things have always remained constant throughout his career — goals and trophies. While we have lauded and spoken about his trophy achievements quite often, in this article let us take a look at the teams that have been on the receiving end of Ronaldo's bashing the most.

Ranking the clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals against.

#5 Celta Vigo — 20 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a quadruple against Celta Vigo

Take a trip down memory lane while Cristiano Ronaldo still wore the pristine white of Real Madrid. 5th March 2016 was the date and Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid were eyeing their first La Liga trophy since 2012.

Los Blancos registered a 7-1 thumping victory against Celta Vigo at home. Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show by scoring a hat-trick within a span of 14 minutes and adding a fourth 12 minutes after completing the aforementioned feat. This took his tally to four.

It wasn't his only hat-trick against Celta Vigo. He netted three against the same opponents the previous season too. In total, Ronaldo has fired past the Celta Vigo goalpost 20 times!

#4 Barcelona — 20 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo often left Barcelona in shambles

A win always meant happiness but the same against bitter-rivals Barcelona just made it sweeter for CR7. Real Madrid's rivalry with Barcelona is considered one of the most intense and celebrated rivalries across all sports.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has had the opportunity to play against Barcelona in Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus shirts, he failed to convert against Blaugrana in the red jersey.

Of the total 20 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo's nine came in La Liga, five in the Copa del Rey, two in Supercopa — all with Real Madrid and two in the Champions League with Juventus.

