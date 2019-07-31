×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Community Shield 2019: How Liverpool could line up against Manchester City

Siddhant Nanodkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
682   //    31 Jul 2019, 22:28 IST

Borussia Dortmund v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Borussia Dortmund v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester City and Liverpool were the best teams in the Premier League last season, with City winning the league by just a solitary point. Keeping that in mind, it is almost poetic that these two sides start the season of competitive games against each other - Liverpool take on City in the FA Community Shield final on the 4th of August.

Liverpool have had a long pre-season, with mixed results. City, on the other hand, have had a short pre-season with good results, barring the loss to Wolves in the final of the Premier League Asia trophy.

With City having lifted both the League title and the FA Cup, the runners-up of the league take up the role of the opposition.

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly
Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

This match may not be the most competitive of the season, but it gives the clubs a good opportunity to test the players in a more hotly contested battle than pre-season fixtures.

There are absentees on both sides, with Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez both being absent after playing the Africa Cup of Nations final last month.

Let's take a look at how the Reds could line up against City, keeping in mind the preparations for the upcoming season. The formation will be Klopp's favoured 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has returned fit and ready to start from Copa America jubilation, and Klopp would be keen on giving the new No. 1 jersey "owner" a start between the sticks. Alisson set an unbelievable record by winning the Golden Glove in the Premier League, Champions League and the Copa America back-to-back.

Simon Mignolet has been decent in pre-season barring the one mistake against Sporting Lisbon. However, with Mignolet realistically being the second choice keeper, it would be better to start Alisson in preparation for the game against Norwich.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
FA Community Shield Liverpool Football Manchester City Virgil van Dijk Divock Origi
Advertisement
Community Shield: City vs Liverpool perfect way to kick off proceedings
RELATED STORY
Klopp warns Liverpool to improve defensively or face Manchester City punishment
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool could dethrone Manchester City this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Looking at the road ahead for the Reds in the 2019-20 season
RELATED STORY
Kevin De Bruyne: 85 points could decide the Premier League title this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 world-class signings who could end Manchester City's Premier League dominance 
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: 5 Premier League players who could end up on the podium this year
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends goalless
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Combinations that could lead to a title playoff between Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us