Community Shield 2019: How Liverpool could line up against Manchester City

Manchester City and Liverpool were the best teams in the Premier League last season, with City winning the league by just a solitary point. Keeping that in mind, it is almost poetic that these two sides start the season of competitive games against each other - Liverpool take on City in the FA Community Shield final on the 4th of August.

Liverpool have had a long pre-season, with mixed results. City, on the other hand, have had a short pre-season with good results, barring the loss to Wolves in the final of the Premier League Asia trophy.

With City having lifted both the League title and the FA Cup, the runners-up of the league take up the role of the opposition.

This match may not be the most competitive of the season, but it gives the clubs a good opportunity to test the players in a more hotly contested battle than pre-season fixtures.

There are absentees on both sides, with Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez both being absent after playing the Africa Cup of Nations final last month.

Let's take a look at how the Reds could line up against City, keeping in mind the preparations for the upcoming season. The formation will be Klopp's favoured 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has returned fit and ready to start from Copa America jubilation, and Klopp would be keen on giving the new No. 1 jersey "owner" a start between the sticks. Alisson set an unbelievable record by winning the Golden Glove in the Premier League, Champions League and the Copa America back-to-back.

Simon Mignolet has been decent in pre-season barring the one mistake against Sporting Lisbon. However, with Mignolet realistically being the second choice keeper, it would be better to start Alisson in preparation for the game against Norwich.

