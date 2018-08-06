5 contenders for Serie A's Capocannoniere crown next season

The battle for Serie A's top scorer in the 2018/19 season will be fierce

One of the world's best and most influential leagues, the Serie A will kickoff for the 2018/2019 season next weekend.

It has been a curious summer for the Italian league. The failure of the Azzurri to qualify for the 2018 World Cup meant that the transfer window took on more significance than usual.

While the spending in the window has come nowhere near that of the English Premier League, the transfers themselves have been interesting, to say the least.

Juventus blew everyone out of the water when it confirmed the signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100m. This set off a flurry of activities that have seen the former most expensive player in Serie A history, Gonzalo Higuain move to AC Milan in a loan deal that could eventually cost €60m.

Last season's Capocannoniere (top goalscorer) award was shared between Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi (29 goals apiece).

The battle for the 2018/2019's top scorer award promises to be even fiercer. Here is a look at some of the top contenders:

#5 Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio)

Immobile will be a worthy Capocannoniere candidate

One of the more curious players around, the Italian international's career has been one bookmarked with high peaks and great troughs.

After all, this is a guy who has won the Capocannoniere award twice in his career (with Torino in the 2010-2011 season and last season with Torino). He is also the same guy who looked hopeless in spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla where he couldn't hit a cow's backside with a bazooka.

The 28-year-old was at his destructive best last season as his razor-sharp finishing, brilliant hold up play and instinct for always being in the right place made him stand out.

The arrowhead of Simone Inzaghi's impressive Biancocelesti side, Immobile will once again be expected to be in among the top scorers in Serie A. The Rome-based side has lost Brazilian Felipe Anderson (who wasn't as influential last season as he had been before).

However, the continued presence of one of Europe's hottest properties in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and players like Luis Alberto means there will continue to be a steady supply of ammunition for Immobile.

The addition of players like Joaquin Correa, Riza Durmisi, Mattia Sprocati (fast-paced dribblers with good crossing abilities) means that Immobile will have a good opportunity to win the Capocannoniere award again.

