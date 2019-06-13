Copa America 2019: Best XI going into the tournament

Lionel Messi

The Copa America may not be as glamorous as the Euros, nor as prestigious in terms of its stature. Yet, what makes it special and worth looking forward to is the number of stellar names in the mix.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are only the cream of the crop, for there are many more world beaters in the expansive Latin American soil.

But have you ever imagined how a line-up featuring the best of the current bunch would look like? Sounds like a dream prospect, doesn't it?

With the tournament almost upon us, let’s take a stab at drawing out the best possible combined XI of the Copa America ahead of the Saturday kick-off (line-up used: 4-1-2-1-2).

Note: Only players who have been selected in the 23-man squad of their respective teams in the competition have been selected.

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Brazil)

If Alisson replicates even an ounce of his club form, Brazil could go a long way

Arguably the signing of the Premier League season, Alisson’s wonderful debut campaign on English soil ended on the sweetest note possible when he helped Liverpool to the Champions League title.

With a league-high of 21 clean sheets and only 22 goals conceded, Alisson not only proved to be the safest pair of hands in Europe, but also the most resolute.

The Brazilian keeper’s towering stature also ensured that the nets remain safe even in dead ball situations. And even though he did commit three errors directly leading to goals, he more than atoned for that by stepping up in the big games, especially in the 4-0 thumping of Barcelona in the Champions League.

If Brazil too are to clinch continental success like his club side, then they will need some of those heroics from Alisson.

