×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: Top 6 young players to Watch out for

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
561   //    12 Jun 2019, 23:31 IST

The six youngsters who can lit up this edition of Copa America
The six youngsters who can lit up this edition of Copa America

Copa America 2019 is almost upon us. South America's premier competition will kick-off this Saturday as all the 12 teams set to feature in the competition have wrapped up their preparations with a pair of friendlies.

Barring Neymar, who was ruled out after sustaining another dreadful injury in the friendly game against co-participants Qatar, the competition will feature several household names who will make this tournament a glamorous affair.

However, there are also a few young guns who're touted to take the competition by storm. Or at least, leave a mark for everyone to mull over.

These youngsters are coming off the back of a promising season and have shown enough potential to believe each can turn over a new leaf in Brazil.

Let's look at the top six young players to watch in the tournament proper:

#6 Ritsu Doan (Japan)

Doan is the key player for Japan
Doan is the key player for Japan

After impressing in his loan spell with Dutch side Groningen, Doan received his first international call-up last September and hasn’t looked back since.

He effectively announced his arrival at the big stage with a memorable campaign for Japan in the competition, creating 11 chances and also netting twice, including the match-clinching penalty over Vietnam in the quarter-finals.

A right-winger by trade, Doan was always effective in counter-attacking situations. His ability to cut inside opened up avenues for the Blue Samurais while the 20-year old's link-up play with strikers Yuya Osako and Takumi Minamino make Japan a formidable outfit.

Advertisement

He sharpened his attacking blades for the competition with a fine performance in the 2-0 win over El Salvador in a recent friendly, cutting open La Selecta's defence with his nimble feet and intelligent movements.

Drawn alongside holders Chile and Uruguay, the odds of Japan progressing through to the next round are pretty slim. But Doan could help ensure the Blue Samurais won't go down without ruffling a feather or two.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Argentina Football Team Giovani Lo Celso Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
 Copa América 2019: Top 3 favorite teams to win the Cup
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Predicting The Entire 2019 Copa America Tournament
RELATED STORY
6 legends to have never won the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 :  Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia Football News & More
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina National Team | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America: 5 players who could become superstars after the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us