Copa America: Lionel Messi decisive again as Argentina record victory over Uruguay

Argentina have finally announced themselves at the 2021 Copa America and did so by dominating and beating rivals Uruguay. Having been held to a draw by Chile in their opening Group B game, La Albiceleste was desperate to return to winning ways.

Lionel Scolani’s side proved they wanted it more from the start of the game and continued to probe until they finally got their breakthrough.

This is a team with fantastic talents all over, however, their continuous underperformance at major competitions appears to have become a psychological block. On Friday, though, Argentina were in scintillating form as Guido Rodriguez gave them their first victory at this year’s Copa America tournament.

Lionel Messi decisive in Argentina win against Uruguay

Argentina must be thanking their lucky stars that they have a player like Lionel Messi in their team. The Barcelona star was once against the difference on the pitch.

The diminutive playmaker looked determined to win a major trophy for his country and, with every touch, the verve he was playing with was obvious. Messi was involved in the decisive moment against Uruguay, as his pin-point cross found Rodriguez to head home the only goal of the game.

The 33-year-old has often been criticised for his lack of impact with Argentina, but he’s been pulling all the strings in Brazil. Almost every attack goes through him and the Barcelona legend is the reason Argentina have four points from two games.

ARGENTINA Y CHILE ARRIBA 🔝



Las posiciones del Grupo A, luego de la segunda fecha de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 🇦🇷 🇨🇱 🇵🇾🇺🇾 🇧🇴#VibraElContinente



ARGENTINA E CHILE NO TOPO 🔝



As posições do Grupo A, depois da segunda rodada da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/xuwpE6ZB2B — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 19, 2021

Argentina’s defence finally keeps clean sheet

Argentina’s recent struggles haven’t been down to a lack of cutting edge but rather their shambolic defending in games.

One would have to go back two years to recall the last time La Albiceleste failed to score a goal. However, for all their attacking brilliance, they’ve been conceding in nearly every match.

The 1-0 win over Uruguay was just the second time in seven matches that Argentina have kept a clean sheet. Such a defensive record is absolutely not good enough.

Brazil, who are Argentina’s main rivals for the 2021 Copa America, have been scoring for fun and keeping clean sheets as well.

Messi can conjure all the magic in the final third, but Scolani’s side must also be able to shut out their opponents. As the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson once said: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

