Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Costa Rica and Guadeloupe lock horns at the Exploria Stadium in Florida on Monday for a Group C fixture in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Los Ticos may seem like the favorites but form is not on their side, having not won a fixture in their last eight games, including a 4-0 hammering by the USA last month.

However, history is on their side, with the Central American outfit reaching the quarter-finals in every edition of the competition since 2000.

Meanwhile, Guadeloupe are in high spirits following a successful pair of qualifying games earlier this month. They beat the Bahamas 2-0 before seeing off Guatemala 10-9 on penalties to qualify for the cup for the first time since 2011.

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Head-To-Head

Costa Rica have won both their previous clashes with Guadeloupe, including a 5-1 demolition of the island side in this very competition back in 2009.

Costa Rica Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Guadeloupe Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Team News

Costa Rica

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas is the most notable absentee for Los Ticos, as he isn't part of their 23-man squad.

Veteran strikers Bryan Ruiz and Juan Ulloa will be spearheading the side, while Joel Campbell is one cap away from reaching his century.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Keylor Navas

Après une journée "off", les Gwada Boys sont de retour sur le rectangle vert. Petit échauffement ludique pour Anthony Baron, Mickaël Alphonse, Edwin Malpon et Thomas Pineau.#GwadaBoysAnWout#PasyonémanTanNou#PassionatelyOurs pic.twitter.com/iIwYPaysmS — LGF (@LGF971) July 11, 2021

Guadeloupe

The Gwada Boys will rely on the scoring prowess of striker Matthias Phaeton, who was on target in both their qualifying games earlier this month. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Yohann Thuram, cousin of French legend Lilian Thuram, will hope to replicate his heroics from the shootout win over Guatemala.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Predicted XI

Costa Rica (5-3-2): Leonel Moreira; Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Kendall Waston, Keysher Fuller; Ariel Lassiter, Bryan Ruiz, Allan Cruz; Joel Campbell, Jose Ortiz.

Guadeloupe (4-3-3): Yohann Thuram; Mickael Alphonse, Anthony Baron, Ronan Hauteville, Thomas Pineau; Dimitri Cavare, Kevin Malpon, Morgan Saint-Maximin; Raphael Mirval, Dimitri Ramothe, Matthias Phaeton.

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Costa Rica have fallen dramatically since their historic 2014 World Cup appearance and now find themselves struggling to beat even the weaker sides.

But it's their experience which might still play a significant role here, and that's why we're predicting a narrow victory for Luis Suarez's team.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-0 Guadeloupe

