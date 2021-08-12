Could Cristiano Ronaldo actually join PSG?

Ever since PSG signed Lionel Messi, fans have speculated about the prospect of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing together at the Ligue 1 club. Some reports from Spain have even suggested that PSG could sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe next season.

While it may seem like football's fairytale land, Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to PSG is not all that incomprehensible. Ronaldo's contract at Juventus runs out in June 2022 just like Kylian Mbappe's. With both of them yet to sign a new contract, the two superstars might be the most high profile free agents available next season.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid while PSG are one of the few clubs who could accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo's wages. Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 next year and a two year contract might be enough to lure the Portuguese superstar to the French capital.

Any money lost in salary and wages will most likely be made up by the marketing power of having Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team. Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi finished in the top 3 of the FIFA Ballon d'Or award podium in 2015 and having all the 3 players in the same team would represent an incredible coup for PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG could make football fans' dream come true by uniting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the two greatest players of this generation. Both of them have spurred each other on to great heights and their rivalry during Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid was a great spectacle.

While Ronaldo might be on the wrong side of 30 now, the Portuguese superstar is showing no signs of slowing down and is still scoring plenty of goals for both Portugal and Juventus.

If PSG do indeed sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer next season, they will probably have the greatest all-star team in football's history, even usurping the Real Madrid galacticos of the early 2000s.

Football fans have longed to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team and PSG definitely have the resources to bring that dream to fruition next season.

