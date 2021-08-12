PSG make ambitious plan to unite Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar - Reports

PSG are reportedly considering an ambitious move to unite Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi in the French capital in 2022. The Ligue 1 giants have had a dream transfer window and have managed to sign several high profile stars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

They have also managed to retain their best players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria. However, the latest reports from Spanish publication AS claim that PSG are already planning for 2022 and see Cristiano Ronaldo as the perfect replacement for Kylian Mbappe next season.

The 22-year-old French superstar's contract ends next year. Although PSG are adamant that they won't let Kylian Mbappe leave this season, they are ready to lose him for free next year as they have reportedly lined up Cristiano Ronaldo (who will also be a free agent in 2022) as his replacement.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi assumes that Kylian Mbappé will not renew his PSG contract, but he will not let him go to Real Madrid before 2022.



Mbappé’s replacement has already been decided. It will be Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Juventus contract runs out next summer.



The report goes on to claim that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is aware of PSG's plans. Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 next year and he will most likely be offered a 2-year contract till he is 39 at PSG.

Nasser Al-Khelafi's dream is reportedly to have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo play together at PSG. With Lionel Messi now signing for PSG, the president's dream could well be fulfilled next season.

PSG could pull off a huge coup if they manage to unite Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the 2 greatest players of this generation and seeing them together on the same team would be a dream come true for all football fans.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar were all on the 2015 Ballon d'Or top 3 podium and uniting them will be the ultimate show of strength from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi.

The prospect of losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid might not be very appealing to PSG fans, but the potential union of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo could more than make up for that.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly not happy at PSG; Real Madrid calm about the situation

AS also went on to report that Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not happy at PSG. There is a gentleman's agreement to join Real Madrid and Florentino Perez is reportedly calm about the situation.

Kylian Mbappe's silence since Lionel Messi's arrival has also been used by reports to state that all is not well in the French superstar's camp at the moment. With no new contract agreement in sight, Mbappe's departure on a free transfer is looking increasingly likely.

This could however open the door for PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. It would fulfill all football fans' dreams of watching Messi and Ronaldo together in action for the same team.

