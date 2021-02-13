Could Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham be the side to stop high-flying Manchester City?

Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday in a clash that could shape the title race. Given the form of both teams, this is definitely a David vs Goliath affair.

Pep Guardiola’s side has been on another level in the last two months, culminating in their position as league leaders. The same cannot be said for Spurs, who have gone from title contenders to a side struggling to secure a Champions League spot.

A clash of two teams on different paths

Saturday's game will pit two of the world’s most celebrated managers against each other – Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. The two have clashed across multiple leagues in the past, but their respective teams are currently on different paths.

After a bright start to the season, Tottenham have quickly lost steam and are currently playing well below their best. Spurs have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. Their form has seen them drop to eighth in the Premier League and they are at risk of finishing outside the top four.

Manchester City, though, are currently enjoying the perfect season. The Cityzens haven’t lost a game in over two months and are on a record 15-game winning streak. This is not the best time for Mourinho’s out-of-form Tottenham to be facing Guardiola’s in-form Manchester City.

🗣 "There is only one way to cause them damage, which is to play a perfect game."



Spurs’ uphill task against unstoppable Manchester City

As a team that is currently conquering all before them, Manchester City will go into the game as huge favourites. Spurs, however, will feel they have a point to prove to critics and their rivals.

While Guardiola’s side currently looks unstoppable, they don’t have a particularly good record against Tottenham. The North London outfit have won their last two games against Manchester City, including a 2-0 win last November.

Mourinho is aware of what is at stake and believes his side will have to play the “perfect match” to be able to beat the league leaders.

“You need to play very, very well. And if you play very well offensively, maybe you score a couple of goals. But if you don’t play well defensively, maybe you concede three or four,” Mourinho said, as quoted by Tottenhamhotspur.com.

“So, you have to play perfectly, and the perfect team in the perfect match is that, a team able to defend very well and not make mistakes and a team capable of playing with the confidence to go, to attack, to create chances and try to score goals. It looks very simple, but it’s quite complicated. You have to play a perfect match," Mourinho added.

Tottenham faces an uphill task in their bid to pick up three points against a side that currently looks unstoppable. However, they have a serial winner in Mourinho, who has proven that he is capable of creating the perfect game plan for Guardiola's sides in the past.