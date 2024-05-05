Could Pochettino be the reason why Nicolas Jackson is fluffing his lines at Chelsea?

Nicolas Jackson has constantly received criticism from Chelsea fans in what has been a rollercoaster of a season for the West London club. His profligate display in front of goal has raised questions about his suitability as Chelsea's main striker.

While one could agree to these criticisms to an extent, it shouldn’t disregard what has still been an impressive maiden campaign, as the Senegalese international is having a better debut campaign than the man (Didier Drogba) he is often compared with.

However, amidst the scrutiny, it would be a travesty of justice not to acknowledge the potential that Nicolas Jackson possesses. So, can we say Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's current manager, is the reason behind Jackson's struggles?

This article takes a careful look at whether Pochettino's methods could be the reason why Nicolas Jackson is struggling to live up to the expectations of Chelsea fans.

Understanding Player-Coach Dynamics: The Case of Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is a testament to the fact that every player needs a coach who understands their strengths and weaknesses. The same problem that Havertz had at Chelsea is the same problem that Nicolas Jackson is having at the moment.

Havertz, like Jackson, arrived at Chelsea with high expectations but initially struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. His performances came under scrutiny, with many questioning his ability to justify his hefty price tag.

However, a change in management saw Havertz flourish under the guidance of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Arteta's understanding of Havertz's strengths and weaknesses allowed the German midfielder to thrive in a new environment. This transformation highlights the significant role that a coach plays in unlocking a player's potential.

Nicolas Jackson: A Misplaced Talent?

A true football fan will agree that Nicolas Jackson has what it takes to be a very good striker in the future. The 22-year-old possesses amazing abilities that not many forwards in modern football possess. He boasts an explosive pace; he’s very direct and a little bit tricky. The only obvious problem he has is his end product and it is something that can be coached.

Meanwhile, some people have argued that Nicolas Jackson may not be a traditional number 9 but would thrive better in a different position. He knows how to get into positions, but his conversion rate overshadows his amazing abilities.

One of the numerous games where Jackson’s poor conversion rate was obvious was Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City. Chelsea should have been in the final if not for Jackson, who squandered a plethora of golden opportunities.

It could be that Pochettino is not good enough to discover the best of his abilities. Or, I should say, Nicolas Jackson does not fit the on-ball demands of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine style of play may not align with Nicolas Jackson’s strength, causing him to have a difficult time at the West London club.

Exploring Alternative Coaching Styles

Maybe I should also say Pochettino isn’t the right coach for him. It could be surprising that another coach could take over the managerial reins at Chelsea and convert the 22-year-old from a striker to a very good winger. Who knows? Nicolas Jackson could transform into a world-beater if he finds himself under the tutelage of coaches like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, or Mikel Arteta.

These managers are known for their ability to nurture young talent and maximize their potential on the pitch. Under their tutelage, Jackson could undergo a positional transition that unlocks his true capabilities.

Guardiola's emphasis on fluid attacking play and positional interchangeability could provide Jackson with the freedom to express himself creatively. Arteta's tactical acumen and focus on player development could refine Jackson's finishing ability and decision-making in the final third. Similarly, Klopp's pressing could harness Jackson's pace and work rate to devastating effect.

Maximizing Nicolas Jackson's Potential

While Jackson is finding it difficult to replicate the man he is often compared with (Didier Drogba) in front of goal, it's essential to recognize his underlying talent and potential. The dynamics between player and coach play a crucial role in shaping a player's trajectory, and Pochettino's methods may not really align with Jackson’s style of play.

Peradventure, if Todd Boehly could opt for a managerial change or if Pochettino could play him on the flanks, he could thrive and go on to become a Stamford Bridge favorite.

One thing I know for sure is that Jackson can become one of the most lethal forwards in the world. With the right coaching and support, he could yet fulfill his promise and silence his critics at Chelsea.