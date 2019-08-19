Coutinho joins Bayern, Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona to sign Neymar, Alexis Sanchez makes shock exit decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 August 2019

The Neymar transfer saga could come to a close over the next few days

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have just 2 more weeks left in the summer transfer window and you know well as I do that it's that time of the year when all hell breaks loose in the world of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 19 August 2019.

Philippe Coutinho joins Bayern Munich on loan

Philippe Coutinho's torrid time at Barcelona may have come to an end

Nobody expected Philippe Coutinho's career to go on a downward trajectory following his much-hyped move to Barcelona. However, life hasn't been kind to the Brazilian and after spending a rather forgettable season and a half at Catalonia, Coutinho has now joined Bayern Munich on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy for £109.8 million.

Barcelona are set to receive £7.78 million as loan fee from the Bundesliga champions. Coutinho underwent a medical at Bayern on Sunday and will don the no. 10 shirt for the Bavarians.

"For me, this change represents a new challenge in a new country at one of the best clubs in Europe."

"I am really looking forward to this. I have big goals like Bayern, and I'm sure I can do it with my new team-mates."

Barcelona have a surplus of midfielders and Ernesto Valverde has been looking to offload one or two of them so that he can keep a settled bunch of players in his team. Ivan Rakitic is another midfielder who has been linked with an exit with his name being thrown around in any potential swap deal for Neymar.

Coutinho's struggles at Barcelona were unexpected and Karl Heinz Rummenigge, the Bayern Munich CEO, hopes that Coutinho can strengthen their attack with creativity and technique. He said:

"We have been working with Philippe Coutinho for some time and are very happy that we were able to realize this transfer now.

"Our thanks to FC Barcelona for agreeing to this transfer. In Philippe, a player comes to FC Bayern, who will strengthen our offensive with his creativity and excellent technique."

