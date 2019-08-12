×
Coutinho to Bayern, PSG and Real Madrid could pull off stunning swap deal involving Neymar, Paul Pogba makes shock exit claim and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.54K   //    12 Aug 2019, 21:21 IST

The transfer saga of the summer
The transfer saga of the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. As a lot of top stars continue to remain unsettled at their respective clubs, there's every chance that the next couple of weeks are going to be quite exciting in this summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day.

Bayern Munich preparing a bid for Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B
FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

Nobody seems to be quite sure about what is going to happen with Philippe Coutinho before the end of the summer transfer window. Just when you thought the dust had settled following the shutting of the Premier League transfer window, the latest reports are claiming that Bayern Munich are trying to engineer a deal to secure the Brazilian's services.

Coutinho has struggled to impress on a consistent basis and after initially looking like he might go on to replicate the form that made him Barcelona's most expensive signing, he has faded and become a shadow of the player he used to be at Liverpool.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on cutting losses and want to cash in while they can still recover a major portion of the amount they paid to sign the Brazilian in the winter transfer window of the 2017-18 season.

The Catalans had reportedly offered Coutinho to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Arsenal weren't looking to add to their midfield and the Spurs move didn't materialize. As such, the feeling was that Coutinho was bound to kick on for at least another season at the Camp Nou.

That has now changed with the entry of Bayern Munich. If the deal goes over the line, Coutinho will join Bayern on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. However, as it stands, it is not clear how far Bayern will push for the signing as they are reportedly close to signing Ivan Perisic and will be well equipped on the left side.

Ernesto Valverde said in Michigan that he is not certain about what's going to happen to Coutinho.

"We don't know what will happen but Philippe is a player who is with us. He is with us and we think he will continue with us ."
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
