Cristiano Ronaldo considering loan moves to 2 clubs as ‘remaining options’ for transfer away from Manchester United: Reports

Sporting CP and Napoli are reportedly among the few options left on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo who wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

Agent Jorge Mendes is set to make one last attempt to get Ronaldo regular Champions League football this season, as per The Independent. He was in conversation with United's hierarchy at the weekend, but the shortage of suitors for the player continues to be a problem.

The 37-year-old currently earns over £500,000 per week in wages, and any loan move away from Old Trafford could see United paying a portion of it. Clubs like Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Inter Milan, Chelsea, and AC Milan have already rejected the chance to sign him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave United on a loan deal to see out the last year of his contract. However, there is an option to extend it by another year.

Sporting Lisbon and Napoli have both qualified for the Champions League this season. The Portuguese club have been drawn into a group that consists of Olympique de Marseille, Tottenham Hotspur, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of progressing from a group that contains Ajax, Liverpool, and Rangers. Both the Verde e Brancos and the Gli Azzurri could use Ronaldo's experience and pedigree in the competition if they want to go the distance.

The Portugal icon, on the other hand, is not a regular fixture in manager Erik ten Hag's starting XI. He is yet to score or assist during this campaign, and has started just one out of United's four league games this month.

Manchester United 'unlikely' to sign Napol striker as Cristiano Ronaldo ponders exit

According to the same report (The Independent), Napoli are not looking to sell striker Victor Osimhen for anything lower than a fee of £100million.

As such, it is unlikely that Manchester United will sign the Nigeria international this summer. The 23-year-old is only going to get better with time and his tally of 18 goals across all competitions last season is further proof of his talent.

If Ronaldo does leave before the transfer window deadline on September 1, then Ten Hag would be wise to bring in a replacement. It may be too late to do so, but relying on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the club's only centre-forwards could prove to be risky.

The duo are susceptible to inconsistency, and as such, the Red Devils would be smart to either hold on to Ronaldo or bring in a new centre-forward

