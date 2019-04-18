×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus after Champions League exit, Inter set to smash their transfer record for Ligue 1 star and more Serie A news: 18 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
469   //    18 Apr 2019, 13:42 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo could depart from Juventus following Champions League elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo could depart from Juventus following Champions League elimination

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Ronaldo could consider Juventus exit

Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus, following their shock Champions League elimination, according to a report. Massimiliano Allegri has stated that he will remain in charge of the Old Lady, despite their failure to clinch the Champions League.

Ronaldo, however, might not want to try his luck for another season at Juventus. It has been claimed that the Portuguese megastar could manifest the desire to change clubs after his bitter disappointment. The 34-year-old was the only Juventus player to score against Ajax in both legs of their quarter-final tie.

Juventus had the upper hand in the tie due to Ronaldo's away goal at the Johann Cruyff Arena in the first leg. He even gave his side in the return leg, but goals from Donny Van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt in Turin officially ended their Champions League campaign for this season.

Inter set to smash their transfer record for Nicolas Pepe

Inter are reportedly ready to offer up to €70 million for Nicolas Pepe. If they are successful in bringing in Pepe, it will smash the club's transfer record which currently stands at €49 million - the amount Inter paid for Christian Vieri's transfer from Lazio in 1999. Pepe has been one of the hottest targets in the European market for some time now.

Lille President Gerard Lopez has confirmed that the Ivorian superstar will leave the club in the summer as it will be difficult to match the player's wage demands. Pepe is the Ligue 1's second-highest goalscorer behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe, despite never playing as a striker throughout the season.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 league appearances for his team in the present campaign. He has attracted interests from several European giants, including Barcelona, due to his enormous talent.

Justin Kluivert has no regrets for leaving Ajax

AS Roma winger Kluivert has offered praise for his former club Ajax for reaching the Champions League semi-finals. The Ajax academy product left his boyhood club to join the Italian outfit last summer for €18.75 million.

However, his fate in Italy has turned sour as he has struggled for minutes in recent games. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old stated that he has no regrets for joining Roma from Ajax.

Advertisement

"It is wonderful to see Ajax performing well in the Champions League, I'm very happy for my former teammates and I wish them the best.

"It is natural to think that I could have been there, too, but I touched the quarter-finals here with Roma. I took a certain path and I have no regrets."

Kluivert has thus far scored once and provided seven assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for Roma.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Justin Kluivert Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi left out of Opta's Serie A team of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid players in Serie A 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to snap Juventus's £120M superstar to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea battle AC Milan for €80M star and more Serie A News
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Real Madrid in pole position to sign Icardi for a bargain, £178 M star offered to Manchester United and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Juventus fail to make Serie A history as they suffer a defeat without Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract instead of a trial
RELATED STORY
Manchester City ready to smash transfer record for Inter star, Juventus move for Chelsea star as Marcelo's alternative and more Serie A news: 25 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
FT SPA JUV
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Juventus
FT ROM UDI
1 - 0
 Roma vs Udinese
FT MIL LAZ
1 - 0
 Milan vs Lazio
FT TOR CAG
1 - 1
 Torino vs Cagliari
FT FIO BOL
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Bologna
FT SAM GEN
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Genoa
FT SAS PAR
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Parma
FT CHI NAP
1 - 3
 Chievo vs Napoli
FT FRO INT
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Internazionale
FT ATA EMP
0 - 0
 Atalanta vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us