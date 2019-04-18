Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus after Champions League exit, Inter set to smash their transfer record for Ligue 1 star and more Serie A news: 18 April 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo could depart from Juventus following Champions League elimination

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Ronaldo could consider Juventus exit

Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus, following their shock Champions League elimination, according to a report. Massimiliano Allegri has stated that he will remain in charge of the Old Lady, despite their failure to clinch the Champions League.

Ronaldo, however, might not want to try his luck for another season at Juventus. It has been claimed that the Portuguese megastar could manifest the desire to change clubs after his bitter disappointment. The 34-year-old was the only Juventus player to score against Ajax in both legs of their quarter-final tie.

Juventus had the upper hand in the tie due to Ronaldo's away goal at the Johann Cruyff Arena in the first leg. He even gave his side in the return leg, but goals from Donny Van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt in Turin officially ended their Champions League campaign for this season.

Inter set to smash their transfer record for Nicolas Pepe

Inter are reportedly ready to offer up to €70 million for Nicolas Pepe. If they are successful in bringing in Pepe, it will smash the club's transfer record which currently stands at €49 million - the amount Inter paid for Christian Vieri's transfer from Lazio in 1999. Pepe has been one of the hottest targets in the European market for some time now.

Lille President Gerard Lopez has confirmed that the Ivorian superstar will leave the club in the summer as it will be difficult to match the player's wage demands. Pepe is the Ligue 1's second-highest goalscorer behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe, despite never playing as a striker throughout the season.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 league appearances for his team in the present campaign. He has attracted interests from several European giants, including Barcelona, due to his enormous talent.

Justin Kluivert has no regrets for leaving Ajax

AS Roma winger Kluivert has offered praise for his former club Ajax for reaching the Champions League semi-finals. The Ajax academy product left his boyhood club to join the Italian outfit last summer for €18.75 million.

However, his fate in Italy has turned sour as he has struggled for minutes in recent games. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old stated that he has no regrets for joining Roma from Ajax.

"It is wonderful to see Ajax performing well in the Champions League, I'm very happy for my former teammates and I wish them the best.

"It is natural to think that I could have been there, too, but I touched the quarter-finals here with Roma. I took a certain path and I have no regrets."

Kluivert has thus far scored once and provided seven assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for Roma.