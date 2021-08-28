Cristiano Ronaldo is exactly the statement signing Manchester United need to end trophy drought

Things have happened pretty quickly over the last 24 hours, as far as transfers are concerned. Friday morning started with Cristiano Ronaldo almost destined to join Manchester City.

By afternoon, there were reports that Manchester United had entered the race for the Portugal captain. By late afternoon, Ronaldo was officially a Red Devil again.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a fruitful career at Old Trafford, where he developed from a raw talent into a world-class footballer that Real Madrid deemed worthy to spend £80 million to prise away.

Of course, Manchester United are no longer the football juggernaut they used to be. But Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has the talent and mentality to drag the club back to where it belongs.

A statement signing for Manchester United

The Red Devils will reportedly pay €20 million plus up to €5 million in bonuses to Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. While that is still not cheap, the English side is getting a genuinely world-class player.

Ronaldo’s return is also a statement signing for Manchester United. Had he gone to Manchester City, it would have been a double blow for everyone associated with the Red Devils.

At 36, the Portuguese still guarantees a minimum of 20 goals in each campaign, having emerged as the top-scorer in Serie A last season. On all levels, this is shrewd business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, whose struggles against defensive teams are well-documented.

No team signs Cristiano Ronaldo without the intention of challenging for trophies. With him rejoining Manchester United, the message is clear: the Red Devils are going all out for every available trophy this season.

🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo during his first spell at Manchester United 🙌#UCL | #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/AbM6dWocpQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Red Devils end trophy drought

It’s been four years since Manchester United won a major trophy. The Europa League and Carabao Cup triumphs of 2017 remain the last trophies to arrive at Old Trafford.

While they’ve since come close on a number of occasions, including losing in last season’s Europa League final, the Red Devils are yet to really challenge for the Premier League.

With a proven winner like Ronaldo in the team, Manchester United probably wouldn’t have lost to Villarreal last season or Sevilla the season before and would definitely have gotten closer to Manchester City in the title race.

He may not be the pacey, all-action winger he once was, but Cristiano Ronaldo still offers a lethal edge that the club has lacked for many years now. He guarantees goals and immediately improves his teammates as well.

So, no matter how you choose to look at it, Ronaldo seems exactly like the statement signing Manchester United need to end their mini trophy drought.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee