Cristiano Ronaldo gives an update on his future after Juventus seal Serie A title

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What’s the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus sealed the Serie A title with a 2-1 win against Fiorentina with 5 matches still left to play. The Bianconeri won their successive 8th Serie A title and this win may help them overcome a disappointing week as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Ever since Juve lost their tie against Ajax, Ronaldo's future has been a subject of discussion. It was being reported that the Portuguese was not happy with the player's mentality in the shocking eviction earlier this week and now the player has himself given an update on what lies ahead.

In case you didn’t know...

Cristiano Ronaldo was bought to Turin with an ambition of winning the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese showed a glimpse of why he is called 'Mr. Champions league' with his exhilarating performance against Atletico Madrid as he successfully overturned the tie on his own after Juve went 2-0 down in the first leg.

The 34-year-old scored a scintillating hat-trick to send his side in the quarterfinals against Ajax. Even against the Dutch side, Ronaldo popped up with both the goals for his side but it was not enough to save them.

The heart of the matter

Ajax knocked out one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this year as they defeated Juventus 2-1 at Allianz Stadium and 3-2 on aggregate to go through to the semi finals of the competition.

Amid the growing tensions, the Juventus talisman has come out and put all the rumors to bed. After Juventus won the game against Fiorentina, Ronaldo in a post match interview said “Will I be at Juventus next season? ‘Mil per cento’ (1000%)”

Rounds of speculation started rising as it was reported that Ronaldo was certainly not happy to see how it all went down and was maybe considering a switch just one season after completing his shock move away from Real Madrid. It was said that Ronaldo was lining up future possibilities but he himself has come out and committed his future to the Italian champions for another year at least.

What's next?

Ronaldo would be looking forward to have a go at his favourite competition, the UEFA Champions League once again next season as Juventus hopes of bringing the coveted prize home in the near future.