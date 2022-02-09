Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and more: 5 football superstars who have had a slow start to 2022

We are well into February and slowly entering the business end of the 2021-22 season. With the Champions League and Europa League knockout fixtures just around the corner, every footballing superstar is preparing to put their best foot forward.

Unfortunately, not every star has managed to start the year on a high. They are still looking for inspiration, trying to find a way to make themselves big for their teams.

Today, we will check out five established names who are struggling for consistency.

Here are five footballers who have endured a slow start to the year:

#5 Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Over the last decade, Bayern Munich has ruled the Bundesliga with an iron fist. Borussia Dortmund were the last to beat the Bavarians in the league title race, way back in the 2011-12 campaign.

Since then, BVB have seen their attempts fall short and their title challenges fizzle out before the business end of the campaign.

This season, too, they have tried to put their best foot forward, but already find themselves nine points behind the leaders.

Every Dortmund player has to share their disappointment, but we cannot help but single out their headline-making skipper Marco Reus.

BVB Express @BVBExpress 🎙| Marco Reus : "BVB is my club, Dortmund is my hometown and I would like to end my career here." #BVB 🎙| Marco Reus : "BVB is my club, Dortmund is my hometown and I would like to end my career here." #BVB https://t.co/s3gr8VzvYT

Reus is one of the most talented players in the Bundesliga, but his performances this year have hardly been satisfactory. He has looked below his best over the last few weeks and Dortmund's results have subsequently taken a nosedive.

In four Bundesliga games this year, he has done very little to write home about, netting only once in that stretch.

The German had a particularly disappointing outing on matchday 21, when his side fell to a 2-5 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

If Dortmund hope to finish on a high, Reus must regain his purple patch and lead his men by example.

#4 Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are renowned for their efficiency and discipline. The reigning La Liga champions do not necessarily score the most goals, but they’ve always had a knack for keeping things tight at the back.

Their defense has been at sixes and sevens this season, which has made life difficult for Jan Oblak.

Dougie Critchley @DougieCritchley Do you know who has got the 2nd worst save percentage in Europe's Top 5 Leagues at just under 48%?



Jan Oblak... his drop off this season has been monumental. Do you know who has got the 2nd worst save percentage in Europe's Top 5 Leagues at just under 48%? Jan Oblak... his drop off this season has been monumental.

The Slovenian keeper, who is known for his decision-making and absolute command of his box, has looked nervous in the current campaign.

Since the start of the year, Oblak has played four La Liga games for Atletico, conceding eight goals and keeping just one clean sheet.

He famously conceded four in Los Rojiblancos’ last league outing against Barcelona.

The 29-year-old also conceded twice in the Copa del Rey and just as many in the Spanish Supercup semi-final.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar