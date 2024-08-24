Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Real Madrid star Rodrygo made his pick

Real Madrid star Rodrygo made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered the greatest of all time, having dominated the game for nearly two decades.

In a 2023 video interview shared by Madrid Zone, Rodrygo was asked to make his pick between the two legends. The Brazilian chose former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi without hesitation, explaining:

"Messi or Ronaldo? Ronaldo.”

Rodrygo moved from Santos FC to Real Madrid in 2019, a year after Ronaldo had left for Juventus. The two didn't share the pitch at the Bernabeu, but the Real Madrid star has called Ronaldo his role model.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo has had a controversial history with Lionel Messi, having faced him six times for club and country. The Brazilian faced La Pulga twice while he was at Barcelona, with Los Blancos winning one and drawing the other.

Two of their other meetings were during Messi's stint at Paris St-Germain, when they faced Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in the 2021-22 edition, which PSG lost 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0.

Rodrygo and Messi have faced each other twice while on international duty for Brazil and Argentina respectively. The first time was during a friendly, while the most recent meeting happened during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, when the two got into an argument on the pitch.

When Vinicius Jr made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Rodrygo Goes

While Rodrygo chose Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, his teammate Vinicius Jr had a different say when asked to make his pick a year before he had joined Real Madrid in 2018.

In an interview with El Chiringuito TV in 2017, Vinicius was asked to choose the best player in the world between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The promising Brazilian youngster didn't waste much time before choosing Messi.

"Who is better, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Messi, Messi," Vini Jr said.

In the same interview, Vini also named former Barcelona star Neymar as his idol in football.

Despite choosing Messi over Ronaldo, Vini has mentioned that he idolises the Portuguese international, especially after inheriting his No 7 shirt at Real Madrid. Speaking to MARCA after taking up the iconic jersey, the Brazilian said that he takes inspiration from Ronaldo's stint at the club.

"I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because I've watched all of his games and he marked an era at the club. He's an idol for me", Vini said.

Vinicius and Lionel Messi have faced each other 10 times. Six of them were during Messi's stint at Barcelona, two while he was at PSG and two while La Pulga was on Argentina duty.

