Cristiano Ronaldo news: A look at the Juventus star's ground-breaking numbers in the Champions League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
87   //    11 Apr 2019, 16:55 IST
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo was again the centre of attention in the UEFA Champions League after he scored his 125th goal in the competition against Ajax last night.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo, who returned to action after missing three games due to an injury, helped Juventus earn a 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their quarter-final first leg clash. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored just before the half-time break as he met Joao Cancelo's cross with a diving header to give his side the lead.

It goes without saying that Ronaldo's impact at Juventus has been unfathomable. The Portuguese talisman has scored 25 goals in all competitions this campaign, with 19 of those coming in the Serie A. His hat-trick in the Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid helped the Old Lady to progress in the Champions League.

Juventus boss Max Allegri was full of praise for Ronaldo after the game

"He was just coming back, he ran a lot and he played a good game. He started the action and he wrapped it up [with the goal]. This is Ronaldo."
"But I would add that in the second leg we have to do better as a team and most of all when have possession of the ball and they are pressing us."

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo's goalscoring statistics in the Champions League is unreal as the Portuguese has netted 64 goals in the knockout rounds, three more than the goals (61) he has scored in the group stages which takes his total tally to 125 from 161 games.

Ronaldo has racked up 23 goals in the Round of 16 stages, 24 goals in the quarter-finals, 13 in the semi-finals and four in finals in his glittering career. His goalscoring record in the knockout rounds depicts why he is considered a big game player.

The Juventus star also holds the record for most wins in the Champions League and for scoring in 11 consecutive games in the continental competition.

Ronaldo has also won the UEFA's Player of the Year award four times which is more than any other player.

What's next?

Ronaldo, who has won the Champions League five times; once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid, will get another chance to add to his tally when Juventus host Ajax in the quarter-final second leg next week.

