Cristiano Ronaldo News: CR7 offered a mega-money contract by Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus after just one season for the club

What's the story?

According to reports in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo has received a contract of €50 million-per-season by Paris Saint-Germain to leave Juventus this summer.

In case you missed it...

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 to seek a new challenge after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with the club. In his debut season at Juventus, CR7 has registered 28 goals and 13 assists, which is deemed average as compared to the sky-high benchmark set by him.

Juve signed Cristiano to provide much-needed impetus in attaining the elusive UCL trophy. This was not the case, as the Bianconeri crashed out in the quarter-finals this year.

The heart of the matter...

As the rumours suggested, Ronaldo was considering an early exit from the club due to their early exit from the tournament. But, the striker clarified his future stance by saying,

“Will I be at Juventus next season? ‘Mil per cento’ (1000 per cent)”

Massimilano Allegri, Juventus' head coach last season, reiterated Cristiano's stay at Turin after failing to win the UCL, and said

"He's the future of Juventus; an extraordinary player and he'll have another great season next year.

"He's calm and disappointed like we all are because we're out of the Champions League, and we would have liked to have won it. But football is made of joy and sadness."

Although the 34-year-old is set to stay in Italy for at least another year, Paris Saint-Germain's cash-rich contract offer could transform the scenario completely.

The Ligue 1 champions are searching for able candidates to replace Neymar as the Brazilian is trying a move back to Barcelona this summer.

Kylian Mbappe sparked exit speculation with his speech after receiving Ligue 1 player of the year award. PSG confirmed his stay but Tomas Tuchel has remained sceptical about the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The departures of Kylian and Neymar would leave Paris' attack shallow. Being aware of this fact, the club is attempting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by offering humungous wages.

What's next?

Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in UEFA Nation's League semi-final clash between Portugal and Switzerland on June 5.