Cristiano Ronaldo News: Cristiano Ronaldo's new and improved role at Juventus revealed

Maurizio Sarri caught up with Ronaldo in the South of France to discuss their future together.

Incoming Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri had not kept it a secret that he has big plans for The Old Lady and one of the thing he is most excited for is managing Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium. The manager wishes for Ronaldo to play as a No. 9 instead of No. 7.

If reports from Italy are to be believed, the manager had not wasted much time in getting acquainted with his most valuable player and met him to discuss his plans with respect to his new role under his reign. The 34-year-old has been enjoying his off-days with his family in the French Riviera.

Sarri was the manager of Napoli, who have been one of the fierce rivals of Juventus for the Serie A title over the last few seasons. The Naples based club coming close to causing an upset for Juventus under the Italian manager in the 2017-18 season.

His decision to move to Turin has not been received well by the fans of his former club.

Soon after his official unveiling at Juventus, he said that coaching the former Real Madrid star would be a step-up in his career and that he wanted to break some records with the prolific forward.

It was under Sarri at Napoli that former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuan broke the record for most goals in a single season, scoring 36 goals in 35 games in the 2015-16 season.

Juventus will be the 20th club at which Sarri will assume the role of the manager and he has already kicked things off even before the season begins. The 60-year-old is reported to have held an impromptu meeting with Ronaldo and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

As per reports from Football Italia, the manager has expressed his desire to play Ronaldo in a more central attacking role, assuming the No.9 role as opposed to the No.7 role that he had been used to throughout his illustrious career.

So, the grand plan is to utilize the Portuguese in a role where he can be at his prolific best and will surpass his tally of 21 goals this season. If the change is effective, the possibility of breaking Higuan's record of 36 goals could add to his list of personal achievements.

Sarri is expected to drive Juve's charge for a ninth consecutive Serie A title as well as bringing an end the club’s wait for European silverware.