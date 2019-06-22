×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Cristiano Ronaldo's new and improved role at Juventus revealed 

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
137   //    22 Jun 2019, 18:29 IST

Maurizio Sarri caught up with Ronaldo in the South of France to discuss their future together.
Maurizio Sarri caught up with Ronaldo in the South of France to discuss their future together.

What's the story?

Incoming Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri had not kept it a secret that he has big plans for The Old Lady and one of the thing he is most excited for is managing Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium. The manager wishes for Ronaldo to play as a No. 9 instead of No. 7.

In case you didn't know...

If reports from Italy are to be believed, the manager had not wasted much time in getting acquainted with his most valuable player and met him to discuss his plans with respect to his new role under his reign. The 34-year-old has been enjoying his off-days with his family in the French Riviera.

Sarri was the manager of Napoli, who have been one of the fierce rivals of Juventus for the Serie A title over the last few seasons. The Naples based club coming close to causing an upset for Juventus under the Italian manager in the 2017-18 season.

His decision to move to Turin has not been received well by the fans of his former club.

Soon after his official unveiling at Juventus, he said that coaching the former Real Madrid star would be a step-up in his career and that he wanted to break some records with the prolific forward.

It was under Sarri at Napoli that former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuan broke the record for most goals in a single season, scoring 36 goals in 35 games in the 2015-16 season.

The heart of the matter

Juventus will be the 20th club at which Sarri will assume the role of the manager and he has already kicked things off even before the season begins. The 60-year-old is reported to have held an impromptu meeting with Ronaldo and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

As per reports from Football Italia, the manager has expressed his desire to play Ronaldo in a more central attacking role, assuming the No.9 role as opposed to the No.7 role that he had been used to throughout his illustrious career.

So, the grand plan is to utilize the Portuguese in a role where he can be at his prolific best and will surpass his tally of 21 goals this season. If the change is effective, the possibility of breaking Higuan's record of 36 goals could add to his list of personal achievements.

What's next?

Sarri is expected to drive Juve's charge for a ninth consecutive Serie A title as well as bringing an end the club’s wait for European silverware.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Gonzalo Higuaín Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'I use boos from fans to improve and become unstoppable', says Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri heaps praises on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for Paulo Dybala's unhappiness by agent 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Sporting CP want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tells James Rodriguez to join him at Juventus, Juve table club record bid for Pogba and more, 18 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us