×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid star was offered to Napoli before Juventus move

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
205   //    04 Jan 2019, 00:32 IST

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A
ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

According to Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, Ronaldo was offered to the Blues prior to his €100 million transfer to Juventus from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

In the summer transfer window of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 9-year stint at Real Madrid to join Juventus. Since his departure, the Portuguese megastar has maintained that the Old Lady was always his intended destination, though his agent pursued other options too, as per the story.

The heart of the matter

After Ronaldo's decision to make a move away from Real Madrid, his agent Jorge Mendes was assigned the task of finding suitors for him. As Mendes had already conducted business with Napoli, the Serie A club was sought out by him.

Cristiano Giuntoli told Sky Sports Italia: "We [Napoli] have a close relationship with Jorge since [Faouzi] Ghoulam's contract renewal and we often speak to him.

"I was with [Napoli chairman Aurelio] De Laurentiis when he made the offer to us.

"We went quiet and upon going into the details of the operation we realised that it was out of our reach."

This gave Juventus the opportunity to strike while the iron was hot and they made a move to secure Ronaldo's services.

Their sporting director, Fabio Paratici, told reporters at the Dubai International Sports Conference: “It all happened very quickly. It was a historic transfer, and we need to thank the president and Real Madrid because selling a player like that isn’t easy.

“The first contact was in the Champions League quarter-finals, Jorge Mendes told me that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to sign for Juventus.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a joke, then we met to discuss Cancelo and he brought Ronaldo up again. At that point, I realised we could try, and I went to talk to [president Andrea] Agnelli.

“It wasn’t easy, but he was immediately positive from a technical point of view, as well as the player’s motivation and what he could bring to our brand.

“After a few hours, he called me back and told me to try.”

What's next?

Juventus are set to take on Bologna in a Coppa Italia game on 12 January. Ronaldo has been invaluable to their season so far, but if Giuntoli is to be believed, he could have been Juve's biggest nightmare.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Napoli Football Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Napoli Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Ronaldo and Juventus- can anyone stop them this season?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attackers in the Italian Serie A right now
RELATED STORY
Serie A Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 14
RELATED STORY
5 Napoli players to watch out for in the 2018-19 Italian...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
The 10 Most Influential Captains of the Modern Era: Fabio...
RELATED STORY
Juventus - Top 5 Signings of All Time
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Juventus don't need Bale, but...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo saves 10 man Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
19 Jan ROM TOR 07:30 PM Roma vs Torino
19 Jan UDI PAR 10:30 PM Udinese vs Parma
20 Jan INT SAS 01:00 AM Internazionale vs Sassuolo
20 Jan FRO ATA 05:00 PM Frosinone vs Atalanta
20 Jan SPA BOL 07:30 PM SPAL vs Bologna
20 Jan FIO SAM 07:30 PM Fiorentina vs Sampdoria
20 Jan CAG EMP 10:30 PM Cagliari vs Empoli
21 Jan NAP LAZ 01:00 AM Napoli vs Lazio
21 Jan JUV CHI 11:30 PM Juventus vs Chievo
22 Jan GEN MIL 01:30 AM Genoa vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us