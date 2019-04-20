×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star's gesture towards his teammates revealed after Juventus' Champions League elimination

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
70   //    20 Apr 2019, 11:36 IST
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

A video footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards his teammates after Juventus suffered elimination from the Champions League has gone viral.

Ronaldo was furious after the defeat and indicated that his teammates 's**t themselves' against Ajax.

In case you didn't know...

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Juventus last summer to help them conquer Europe, yet Ronaldo and co. came up short against Ajax. The Juventus star was devastated after his two goals over two legs were not enough to see the Old Lady through to the semi-finals.

Ronaldo also helped the Bianconeri mount a sensational comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stage. After suffering a 2-0 loss in the first leg, Ronaldo netted a hat-trick to singlehandedly take Juventus into the quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old has racked up 19 goals and 10 assists in his first season in Serie A and remains one of the top goalscorers and assist providers in the league. Juventus have a 17 point lead at the top of the table but were knocked out from Coppa Italia after winning the domestic double in the last four years.

Juventus boss Allegri was quick to heap praise on Ronaldo despite defeat.

"Ronaldo has had an incredible season," he told a news conference on Friday. "The Champions League is over - the result is that we were knocked out. Ronaldo plus Juventus does not guarantee the Champions League. There are so many components in football.
"He is the future of Juventus. He has done well this year and will do great things next year. He's disappointed but he's calm about it, like everyone else."

The heart of the matter

The video shows that Ronaldo is indicating his teammates that they 's**t themselves' in a gesture, according to Tancredi Palmeri.

Ronaldo was unhappy with how his team performed and let his feelings known to the bench, which was caught in a video footage.

What's next?

Juventus will try to seal the Serie A as they take on Fiorentina next in the Italian league.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo
