Cristiano Ronaldo News: Wojciech Szczesny defends Juventus ace's angry reaction after substitution in AC Milan clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
12 Nov 2019, 12:44 IST

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A
Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to his substitution during their side's clash against AC Milan over the weekend, stating that it is normal for a player of his teammate's calibre to be upset when he is removed from the pitch.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo was substituted for the second consecutive game during the Bianconeri's Serie A clash against AC Milan on Sunday night. The 34-year-old superstar was replaced by Paulo Dybala ten minutes into the second half, a decision that saw the former Real Madrid star angrily walk straight down the tunnel and reportedly leave the Allianz Stadium three minutes before the end of the game.

Dybala went on to score the winning goal for the Old Lady to put them a point above Inter Milan in the league table.

Ronaldo was previously subbed off during the Italian champions' Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow last week.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri explained his reasons for the substitution after the game, stating that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been struggling with a knee injury and was taken off to prevent further damage.

The heart of the matter

Szczesny has come out in defence of Ronaldo by claiming that his reaction to the substitution is normal and assured that his teammate will recover in time for the 'decisive' phase of the season.

Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League

According to AS, the former Arsenal shot-stopper said,

"I think it is normal for a champion to get a little angry when he leaves the field. He will return in better physical condition and, as he has always done, will make the difference in the decisive phase of the season.
"In recent weeks he has not trained at 100 percent, after the international break, it will be better. We all know the qualities and personality of Ronaldo."

What's next?

Juventus will return to action after the international break when they face Atalanta in Serie A on November 23rd.

