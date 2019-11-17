Cristiano Ronaldo reckons Brazil would have won more World Cups with him, reveals Danilo

What's the story?

Brazilian full-back Danilo has revealed that his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo jokes that Brazil would have won five more World Cups had the Portuguese played for the South American giants.

In case you didn't know..

Danilo reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate, Ronaldo when he joined the Bianconeri for €37m this summer. The 28-year-old hailed the Portuguese as one of the all-time greats as he lifted the lid on a comical conversation he had with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In what has been a decorated career, the forward tasted international success with Portugal in 2016 as they beat France to claim the UEFA Euro title. Subsequently, Ronaldo also led his county to the UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

Despite taking his international tally to 98 goals recently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to win the World Cup. However, he reckons that he would have won five World Cups by now had he played for Brazil, as revealed by his Juventus teammate Danilo.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about his admiration for the Portuguese skipper, Danilo said:

I have known Cris since Real Madrid and now it's very nice reuniting with him at Juventus. He has an eye for detail and that, along with his natural quality, makes it impossible that he wouldn't be reaping the results that he has been. If he played for Brazil, we would have five more World Cups by now, he jokes.

What's next?

Following a 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania, where Ronaldo netted his 55th career hat-trick, Portugal will now face Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Sunday.