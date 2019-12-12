Cristiano Ronaldo's 10 best goals of the decade

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some insane goals in the past decade

He might’ve risen to stardom in the previous decade, but there’s no disputing that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has produced his greatest moments of magic during the current decade of 2010-2019.

Over the course of those ten years – counting from the beginning of the 2010-11 season - Ronaldo has scored a staggering 530 goals for club and country, and he’s also won multiple trophies, including two La Liga titles, one Serie A title, four UEFA Champions Leagues, the European Championship, the UEFA Nations League, and the Ballon d’Or on four occasions.

What he’s become most well-known for though are his absolutely astonishing goals. Equally capable of scoring with both feet and his head, ‘CR7’ has delivered the goods in seemingly countless ways over the last decade, and with so many goals to choose from, it’s been tricky whittling them down to a top ten – and naturally, it’s still debatable.

Here though, in chronological order, are my picks for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 best goals of the decade (2010-2019).

#1 vs. Levante, February 2012

Ronaldo scored a ridiculous goal against Levante in 2012

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid were chasing a title win in La Liga during 2011-12 and were in the midst of an astonishing run – 16 wins in 17 matches – when they played host to Levante in February 2012. The away side actually took a surprising lead in the 5th minute, but the tide began to turn when they were reduced to 10 men late in the first half, with Ronaldo scoring the subsequent penalty.

The Portuguese superstar wasn’t quite done though, and he headed Los Blancos in front on 50 minutes before completing his hat-trick just 7 minutes later with a truly venomous strike. Collecting the ball on the wide left side of the pitch, Ronaldo cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable, dipping right-footed shot that simply flew into the roof of the net.

There probably wasn’t a goalkeeper on the planet who could’ve reached the shot, as Ronaldo had secured his hat-trick in the most spectacular way possible. Incredibly, it was the Portuguese’s 6th treble of that season.

