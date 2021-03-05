Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 teammates at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has played with a lot of talented players in his illustrious career. At Juventus, it is only a matter of time before he finds his next partner in crime.

At both of his previous clubs, Manchester United and Real Madrid, he was able to form lethal partnerships in the final third with Wayne Rooney and Karim Benzema. He also formed close bonds with players like Rio Ferdinand and Marcelo.

He is yet to form that kind of partnership with any of his teammates in Italy. Over the last two and a half years, he has almost single-handedly delivered match-winning performances for the Old Lady.

While we wait for the next great partner in the series of impressive teammates he has had the fortune to share the dressing room with, let's take a look at the top 5 teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

#5 Rodrigo Bentancur

Ronaldo and Bentancur

Surprisingly, the player who has shared the most pitch-time with Ronaldo during his ongoing spell with Juventus is midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan midfielder joined the Serie A giants one season before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has been a regular starter since under three different managers.

While he has not been able to find the back of the net in the league for the last two seasons, he did pick up eight assists last term. As of now, they have made 99 appearances together across all competitions and have combined for six goals so far.

Bentancur was the creator of Ronaldo's latest goal in the 36-year-old's 600th club appearance.

#4 Aaron Ramsey

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal with Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey has not had a smooth start to his career at Juventus. He has been out of favor at the club and is yet to hit the form that had made him one of the key members of the Arsenal squad over the past nine seasons.

He joined Juventus one season after Cristiano Ronaldo and they have played 50 times together across all competitions. Despite that, they have combined for seven goals, with Ronaldo scoring four of them and Ramsey converting three from Ronaldo's passes.

That hang time from @Cristiano 🔥@aaronramsey set up Ronaldo's second headed goal of the game, as Juve dispatched Crotone 3-0 last night!



👉 The champions move to third in #SerieA, 8 points off leaders Inter with a game at hand! pic.twitter.com/SPUwOtW3i8 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 23, 2021

