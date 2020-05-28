Cristiano Ronaldo spends time off biking with his family

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share an image of him spending time away from training with his family. The Portuguese took to Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of him riding bikes with his family, including his partner Giorgina Rodriguez.

The image, which features them wearing protective helmets was captioned, "Family Bike Ride."

Family Bike Ride 🚴🏼👌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/mYrnDpEChQ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 28, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from Portugal just a couple of weeks ago after spending the duration of the lockdown on his native island Madeira. The forward, upon his return to Turin, was asked to observe a two-week quarantine period after international travel.

Upon the end of that quarantine period, Cristiano Ronaldo regrouped with his Juventus teammates at Contessa Juventus Training Cente in Turin. Juventus have also taken to social media to post images of their star players as they returned to full training.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fast start to life in Italy

Upon his big-money move from the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid to the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo hit the ground running and helped Juve to their eighth league title in as many years. The Portuguese international played a crucial part in the Bianconeri's success and helped them reach the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.

For his 21 goals and eight assists en route his first domestic title, Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the league's Most Valuable Player award in his debut season. However, he was five goals shy of the top scorer of the league, Fabio Quagliarella, as the Italian's 26 goals won him the Capocannoniere or Italian golden boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Ajax in the UCL

It was in the UEFA Champions League that Cristiano Ronaldo proved his worth to his side. The prolific forward — the highest ever goalscorer in the tournament — dug his team out of a precarious situation when they lost 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid. To add insult to injury, Atleti manager Diego Simeone's wild celebrations after the second goal were a sight to behold.

When Los Colchoneros thought they had sealed a path into the next knockout round of the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo had other ideas. He tore Simeone's side apart with a 20-minute brace either side of half-time and dispatched an 86th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick. This sublime performance powered Juve into the next round of the tournament.

75 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 75 goals in 77 Champions League knockout appearances (61 goals, 14 assists). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/NzHcWtj9ex — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

However, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's valiant effort in the quarterfinal tie against Ajax, the Amsterdam giants nicked a historic win away at Juventus. Matthijs de Ligt's bullet header turned the tie in Ajax's favour and Cristiano Ronaldo — who scored both home and away against Ajax — was sent packing by the Dutch club.

This season, he has been in incredible goalscoring touch after having found the back of the net in eleven successive league games. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to do so and has racked up 21 goals already, levelling his tally from last season.

He has been in sublime form in the 2019/20 campaign

With a crucial Champions League tie set to be played against Olympique Lyon and a one point-lead to defend in the Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to spearhead Juventus across all competitions upon the resumption of the season.