Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with recent Manchester United pre-season training rumors - Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with rumors that he refused to show up for their pre-season training, despite having the club's permission to take leave.

The Red Devils are set to begin their 16-day long pre-season campaign in Thailand and Australia, and it's unclear whether the Portuguese ace will be able to join them.

He faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after requesting the club to let him go should a suitable offer arrive, as Ronaldo is unhappy with their lack of transfer activity and isn't convinced of their ability to win trophies either.

Manchester United gave him some additional time off, citing family reasons as Ronaldo has stayed back in Lisbon with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children.

He's missed four days of training and won't be flying to Bangkok with the rest of the squad either that has further fueled exit speculations, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli all linked with the footballer.

Ronaldo is unhappy with suggestions that he's refused to show up for training, and a club spokesperson has come on record to clear the air. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

"He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue. Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and is not for sale."

The club's assertion that Ronaldo isn't for sale has the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fearing that it could hamper his chances of seeking a move, as per the Daily Mail report.

According to sports journalist Pete O'Rourke (via Transfer News Live), Chelsea are preparing a £14 million bid for the former Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester last summer and struck 24 goals in the 2021-22 season, including 18 in the Premier League.

Manchester United star risks ruining his legacy

Watching Ronaldo play for a fierce rival like Chelsea would be awkward for Manchester United fans and he risks tarnishing his legacy too.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge If Ronaldo does go to Chelsea it's just another big clue that United's board ain't up to it. Let him go but don't sell him to a Prem club. Simple If Ronaldo does go to Chelsea it's just another big clue that United's board ain't up to it. Let him go but don't sell him to a Prem club. Simple

The 37-year-old has a long history at the club, having truly shot to fame with the Old Trafford side during his first stint.

Ronaldo even won his first Ballon d'Or as a United player.

Seeing him play for a direct rival like the Blues won't go down well with United supporters.

