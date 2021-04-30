Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Premier League action on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's charges are only a couple of wins away from a staggering third Premier League title in four years. However, they may clinch the title this weekend if they win and Manchester United lose to Liverpool.

Manchester City came back from behind to pip Paris Saint-Germain away from home in their Champions League semi-final first leg. In doing so, they demonstrated lion-hearted qualities that we haven't seen from them very often after they go a goal down.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are comfortably seated in 13th place, with 38 points in the kitty. Roy Hodgson has secured the Eagles' top-flight status for yet another season. They will hope they can end the campaign on a high by spoiling the party for Manchester City.

That appears unlikely, however, as the hosts have only collected one point from their last three Premier League matches.

Also read: SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City head-to-head

Advertisement

Manchester City have secured 34 wins against the Eagles. In reply, Crystal Palace have won 16. Only 14 matches between the pair have ended as draws.

The Cityzens are obvious heavyweights in this clash, having won 13 of their last 17 outings against Palace. They are also on a run of five unbeaten games at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace form guide (Premier League): L-L-D-W-L

Manchester City form guide (Premier League): W-L-W-W-W

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City team news

Gary Cahill will face a late fitness test ahead of the clash against Manchester City

Crystal Palace

The Eagles will assess experienced centre-back Gary Cahill ahead of the game, as he was one of the absentees against Leicester City.

Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins have returned to full training, and it is only a matter of time before they fight for spots at the heart of the back line.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gary Cahill

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola will take a fully-fit squad to South London

Manchester City

The champions-elect will head into this fixture with a clean bill of health. Guardiola will ring in a host of changes though, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy tipped to return.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City probable XI

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, ScottDann, Patrick Van Aanholt; Jordan Ayew, Luka Milivojevic, James McCarthy, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match prediction

Manchester City might look worn out after putting in the hard yards against PSG, especially in the second half where they won a lot of balls higher up the pitch.

However, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus poised to start after missing out in midweek, we expect them to bag another victory.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City

🧠 Did you know?

📋 Tactical overview

👤 Team news



Our preview vs. Man City 👇#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 29, 2021

Also read: SD Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21