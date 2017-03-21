Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 21st March 2017

A quick roundup of the biggest transfer news across Europe.

by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 21 Mar 2017, 21:30 IST

Lacazette is set to exit Lyon in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 21st March 2017. Europe’s back pages have been buzzing with a number of interesting deals and as always we bring you the best news in our roundup. Clubs around Europe are nearing the business end of the season and are looking to seal their targets soon. Let’s head straight in.

Lacazette chooses Atletico as the club he will move to

According to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE, Lyon’s star forward Alexandre Lacazette has chosen Atletico Madrid as his next destination. The striker has suitors all over Europe with Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all interested in his services.

However, according to COPE, Lacazette and his agent David Benditelli met with Atletico Madrid’s owner Miguel Angel Gil last month and are believed to have verbally agreed to a move to Atletico this summer. The French forward has rejected offers from elsewhere and wants a move to the Spanish capital.

Paris Saint-Germain make Wenger move

Arsene Wenger will make a decision regarding his future soon with PSG ready to take him on in the summer

Reports from The Sun state that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Gunners boss Arsene Wenger a two-year contract to take over from Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes. PSG’s board have decided to sack Emery in the summer after only his first season in charge of the club.

PSG’s loss to Barcelona in the Champions League has acted as the catalyst for this decision with the board feeling Emery is not up to the task of managing the Parisian giants. PSG are hopeful Wenger will accept their contract and leave Arsenal this summer for his homeland.

Courtois ends speculation about Real Madrid move

Courtois has put an end to the rumours linking him with Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has finally spoken about his future after numerous reports linked him with a summer move to Real Madrid. Speaking with Cadena Ser he said, “I don't see myself at Real Madrid.”

“I see myself at Chelsea, the club that six years ago saw me playing in Belgium and gave me the opportunity to sign for them. I feel that I'm key to the team, I'm very happy at Chelsea, and I don't see myself anywhere else," the Belgian goalkeeper conceded.

It now looks as though David de Gea will be Real Madrid’s number one target with Courtois ending the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.



Nainggolan against transfer to England

Nainggolan is happy at Roma

AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan has spoken out regarding his future in Italy after considerable interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool were all rumoured to be interested in signing the Belgian midfielder but he has reiterated that he is ‘happy' in Rome.

While speaking to Gazzetta.it, Nainggolan said, “In Rome I'm fine. My family is happy and even the weather is often good.”

“Sometimes you make choices for the money, others for the quality of life, which matters a lot to me. Also, if I went to England, I would have to start from scratch, but I repeat: I am very well in Rome,” he added.

Bayern Munich lead Bernardo Silva race

Silva performances for Monaco this season have attracted the attention of Bayern Munich

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Monaco’s highly rated midfielder, Bernardo Silva. Numerous clubs across Europe including Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United were all vying to sign the Monaco number 10, but it now looks as the though German champions, Bayern, are ready to meet his asking price of €80 million.

In all likelihood, the Portuguese will be at a new club next season.

Liverpool enter race for Burnley youngster Keane

Keane has been a rock for Burnley this season

Reports coming in from the Daily Mail suggest that Liverpool are the latest club to enter the race to sign Burnley’s Michael Keane. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City were all reportedly keeping tabs on the young centre-back and Liverpool are the latest to join that list.

Keane may prefer a move to his boyhood club, United, but with a number of Premier League clubs showing interest, he could choose another destination.