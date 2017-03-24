Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 24th March 2017

Roman Abramovich has been a long-term admirer of the Brazilian

Antonio Conte does not want one of the best players in the world at Chelsea

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea had agreed a £155.5 million deal for Neymar in principle to bring the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge next season. However, it was also reported that Antonio Conte rejected Chelsea's ploy to sign Neymar as he believes that other targets in Europe can be of more use to his side.

Real Madrid eyeing £150 million bid for two Chelsea superstars

The Chelsea duo are targeted by Real Madrid

With the presidential elections set to be held in the summer at the Bernabeu, Florentino Perez is looking to bring in star players in the transfer window. Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are the rumoured Real Madrid targets with the Guardian reporting that Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring the famed duo to Spain.

Hazard is being touted as a long-term heir to Cristiano Ronaldo whereas Courtois is a direct replacement for the struggling Keylor Navas. The Guardian reports that Chelsea are set to demand £150 million for the duo with Real Madrid ready to include Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez as a part of the deal.

Manchester City keen on signing promising French winger

Bayern Munich do not want to sign Kingsley Coman on a permanent basis

The Citizens are expected to spend a massive £200 million this summer to overhaul their first team squad. Pep Guardiola wants to add a winger to his squad for the next season with the Spaniard interested in bringing Kingsley Coman to the Etihad after his loan spell with Bayern Munich ends at the end of the current campaign.

It was Guardiola who brought Coman to Munich but under Carlo Ancelotti, the winger has struggled for regular playing time. It was reported that the loan deal for Coman would not be made permanent as the winger failed to impress the manager with his ability. Coman, meanwhile, does not intend on returning to Juventus and is seeking a move elsewhere.

Daily Mirror, meanwhile, report that a £40 million bid is being readied by Manchester City in order to reunite Coman with Guardiola.